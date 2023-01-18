Last two copies of Guru Granth Sahib to arrive in Delhi from Afghanistan’s Kabul today: Watch

The last two Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are currently onboard an unscheduled flight from Kabul in Afghanistan to Delhi, India.

Kabul: A non-scheduled Kam Air flight, organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Amritsar, to arrive in Delhi from Kabul today. Last 2 Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib onboard with 3 members of Afghan Sikh community: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President Indian World Forum

This flight was organised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar and the Saroops are accompanied by three members of Afghan Sikh community. Fearing persecution, the copies of Guru Granth Sahib have been flown in from Afghanistan after Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. Since then, many Afghan residents, especially those of minority community, have been evacuated to India.

These two Saroops could not be transported to India last year because of the restrictions imposed by the Islamist regime of Taliban.