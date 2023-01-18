Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Last two copies of Guru Granth Sahib to arrive in Delhi from Afghanistan’s Kabul today: Watch

These two Saroops could not be transported to India last year because of the restrictions imposed by the Islamist regime of Taliban.

OpIndia Staff
Last 2 Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib on their way from Kabul, Afghanistan to India
The last two Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are currently onboard an unscheduled flight from Kabul in Afghanistan to Delhi, India.

This flight was organised by Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar and the Saroops are accompanied by three members of Afghan Sikh community. Fearing persecution, the copies of Guru Granth Sahib have been flown in from Afghanistan after Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. Since then, many Afghan residents, especially those of minority community, have been evacuated to India.

These two Saroops could not be transported to India last year because of the restrictions imposed by the Islamist regime of Taliban.

