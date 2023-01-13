The Hyderabad police, through a notification, has prohibited kite flying on all thoroughfares and, in and around places of worship in the state capital of Hyderabad during the celebration of the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti. Additionally, the police have also issued orders preventing loudspeakers and DJs in public places, without obtaining permission from the police authorities.

The orders issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand will be in force from 6 am (Saturday, January 14) to 6 am (Monday, January 16). This, he said, is in the interest of the maintenance of law and order and public safety.

The Police also urged the parents and citizens to advise and guide the children regarding the flying of kites.

The circular issued by the Hyderabad police on January 10, read, “In order to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity and prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents that are likely to occur unless kite flying is regulated during the celebration of the Sankranti festival in Hyderabad City from 14-01-2023 to 15-01-2023. I, C.V. Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police. Hyderabad, in the exercise of the powers vested in me Under Section 22 (1), (2) and (3) of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli (No. IX) do hereby order that kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship be prohibited, in the interest of maintenance of public order and public safety.”

Copy of the circular issued by the Telangana police

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay slammed Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao government for issuing the arbitrary directive. “Kite flying needs to be regulated to prevent a breach of the peace – #Telangana govt’s version Are there any Restrictions on size, locations & colours for Rangoli too..?” tweeted the BJP leader.

Kite flying needs to be regulated to prevent breach of peace – 👇 #Telangana govt’s version



Are there any Restrictions on size, locations & colours for Rangoli too..? pic.twitter.com/LQWU7VCKxb — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 12, 2023

Telangana Police restricts Ganesh Visarjan but grants permission to the Muharram procession

As the Telangana police have prohibited kite flying during Makar Sankranti, it is worth recalling how, last year, the Telangana Government had also denied Hindus permission to participate in the Ganesh procession in Hyderabad, however, allowed Muslims to take out the Muharram procession in the city in the following week.

The decision to allow Muslim groups to take a procession despite a High Court ban and restrict Hindus during the Ganesh Chaturthi by denying a procession then sparked a debate in the state. The KCR-led state government was heavily criticized for the blatant act of minority appeasement.

The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the transit of the Sun into the 10th house of the Indian zodiac called Makara (Capricorn) after which the days become longer. The festival is known by names like Maghi, Magha Mela, Bhogiin Northern India, Pedda Pandaga in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Sukarat in Central India, Magh Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. People take dips in holy rivers, fly kites and light bonfires to celebrate Makar Sankranti. The festival is loved by children because of the kite-flying activity. Makar Sankranti has its mention in the Hindu epic of Mahabharata and therefore is believed to be a 5000-year-old festival. The festival is called Uttarayan in Gujarat and is celebrated by flying kites.