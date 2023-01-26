On Wednesday, January 25, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to share two videos, wherein several people were seen raising the controversial Islamist slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’.

While the first video was reportedly captured outside the Badwali Chowki, the second occurred outside the Khajrana Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. In both videos, Muslim men, including young children, can be heard shouting “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda” (call for the beheading of those who allegedly disrespect Prophet Muhammad) and “Allah ho Akbar” slogans.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal tagged state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the tweet and wrote, “They (Chouhan and Mishra) possibly don’t know that ‘sar tan se juda’ gang has become active in Indore today.” He said there was an urgent need to take action against these “jihadi” elements.

“Our high level state delegation is going to meet the highest police authority in Indore tonight to take stern action against the Jihadi gang immediately,” Bansal wrote in another tweet.

On Wednesday night, a local VHP delegation met with City Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra and presented a memorandum against this incident reported outside the Badwali Chowki.

Mishra said a case under section 505 and other relevant provisions of the India Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sadar Bazar police station for alleged objectionable sloganeering in the Badwali Chowki area.

According to media reports, the offensive slogans were raised in response to some organisations’ demonstrations in parts of Madhya Pradesh against the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie.

The violent repercussion of fanatics raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans

“Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda”, which translates to “There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Rasool (Prophet Muhammad), their head separated from their torso, their head separated from the torso”, an Islamist clarion call, has become a staple feature of violent protests that have, in the name of blasphemy, erupted in almost every corner of the country.

Such violent Islamist protests have so far claimed the lives of many Hindus. Most notable cases include the murder of Mahashay Rajpal (killed in the 1920s for publishing Rangeela Rasool), Kamlesh Tiwari (killed in 2019 for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed), Kanhaiya Lal (killed in 2022 for supporting Nupur Sharma), Umesh Kolhe (killed 2022 for supporting Nupur Sharma), Kishan Bharwad (Killed in 2022 for publishing a visual image of Prophet Muhammad), Harsha (killed in February 2022 for his fierce stand against wearing the Burqa at college campuses) and many others.