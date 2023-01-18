Barcelona and Spain legend Gerard Pique and Pop icon Shakira were seemingly the ideal couple, before the very public fallout after Shakira caught Pique cheating on her. The Colombian superstar split from Pique in the summer of 2022 after she caught him cheating.

There were all sorts of speculations about how Shakira caught Pique cheating on her, and it has now been revealed that it was all over a jar of jam.

Shakira caught Piqué cheating on her after returning home to find her strawberry jam eaten. Suspicion was aroused as he apparently doesn’t like strawberry jam.



I guess, the pips don’t lie. #ShakiraPique pic.twitter.com/K3zKLescg0 — Gavin O’Connor (@gavinoconnor) January 17, 2023

Shakira discovered Pique has been unfaithful because her jar of strawberry jam was eaten in her absence, while Pique is known to never eat jam as he hates it. Shakira, who was away promoting her music, immediately suspected someone else was at home once she found some of her jam eaten.

Shakira and Pique met when Pique appeared in a music video for “Waka Waka” song ahead of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. From 2011 to 2022, they were a couple. Seemingly, an ideal couple. They also have two kids together.

Shakira even put her career on hold as she moved to Barcelona to be next to Pique as he continued following his career at the legendary football club. The duo even share the same birthday, albeit 10 years apart.

Following their separation, Shakira released a single with Rauw Alejandro titled “Te Felicito”, which was apparently her release for the heartbreak suffered at the hands of Pique. The lyrics, translated to English, are, “To make you whole. I broke myself in pieces. I was warned, but I didn’t take heed. Don’t tell me you’re sorry. I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

Shakira also released a song titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, in which she said, “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you. You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo, You swapped a Rolex for a Casio”.

In response, Pique mocked her indirectly by first claiming that a Casio is for a lifetime as he entered into a partnership with them, and also drove up in a Renault Twingo at an event.

Meanwhile, after spending nearly a decade in Barcelona to be closer to Gerard Pique, Shakira is now moving to Miami, Florida, with her kids, where her mother stays.