Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha launches ‘Modi Chai’ ahead of assembly elections, pledges to distribute 1 lac free ‘chais’

62

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka launched India’s most popular drink, tea, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the State Assembly Elections. The tea named ‘Modi Chai’ was launched by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha in Banglore which has pledged to distribute one lac free teas to the voters ahead of the elections.

The information was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader Anil Shetty who shared a video of the ‘Modi Chai’ launch on Twitter. “Launched Modi Chai – BJP 4 BTM campaign in BTM layout constituency. Will be distributing 1 lac free teas to our voters,” he tweeted.

The video shared by the leader showed ‘Modi Chai’ being launched after following all the Hindu rituals. Later the leader could be seen offering the Banglore voters a free cup of tea while the BJP supporters raised slogans in support of PM Narendra Modi and BJP.

Independent Investment Banker and Entrepreneur Anil Shetty joined BJP in the year 2020 and took up the responsibility of State Treasurer of Yuva Morcha. He has worked in the execution of many government projects like Atal Janata Clinic, Digital Seva Centre, Bruhat Udyoga Mela, and Sri Vishweshwaraiah Shikshana Nidhi among others in the BTM Layout constituency.

According to Shetty, the launch of ‘Modi Chai’ is part of the election campaign in the BTM layout constituency which is one of the 224 constituencies in the State Legislative Assembly. The 2023 State Legislative Assembly election is expected to take place in Karnataka before May this year to vote for all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

