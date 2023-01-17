A disturbing video of an elderly man being dragged on the streets of Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by journalist Imran Khan, the 55-year-old victim named Muthappa was dragged on Magadi road by a medical salesman named Sahil. As per reports, Sahil had hit a sumo car, driven by the victim, with his two-wheeler.

When he tried to flee the spot, Muthappa clutched onto his vehicle. Despite being well aware that the elderly man was being dragged along the street, Sahil did not bother to stop the vehicle.

#Update: The two wheeler driver has been identified as Sahil. And the victim Sumo driver Muttappa has been admitted to hospital. — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 17, 2023

When good samaritans and concerned commuters took stock of the situation, they brought the two-wheeler of Sahil to a halt. The elderly man was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Later, a police complaint was filed at the Govindraj Nagar police station, following which a case was registered against Sahil. He was thereafter taken into custody.

Delhi: Young woman dies after car drags her several kilometres

This incident comes less than 3 weeks after a young woman died in Delhi when she was dragged by a car for a long distance after the two-wheeler she was riding was knocked down by the speeding car. The incident happened in Kanjhawala, Delhi early morning on 1st January 2023.

According to police, after her scooter was hit by the Baleno car, the young woman’s clothes got entangled in the wheels of the car, due to which she was dragged to a distance of about 18-20 kilometres. She died in this accident.

All the clothes on her body were torn, and the body of the young woman was found naked on the road. Later the police identified the owner of the car based on the registration of the car and then arrested five people who were in the vehicle.