Kerala: NIA arrests PFI ‘Reporter’ Mohammed Sadik for collecting information on non-Muslim leaders and passing it on to ‘hit squad’

On the intervening night of January 17 and January 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a ‘reporter’ identified as Mohammed Sadik from district Kollam, Kerala, for collecting information on leaders of other religions. He has links with the now-banned Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). ‘Hit Squad’ had assigned him the job of collecting the required information.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches and arrested Mohammed Sadik, who was working as a ‘reporter’ for the PFI in connection with the Kerala PFI case. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

As per the agency, Sadik would hand over the information on non-Muslim targets to the ‘Hit Squad’, and based on the list, they would carry out the attacks. NIA recovered several incriminating documents, digital evidence and other proofs from his possession. It was revealed that he made several trips to collect the required information.

As per NIA, a case was registered suo moto on September 19, 2022. During the investigation, it was found that he was working for the hit squad. He has also been accused of brainwashing needy people into working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State (ISIS) and other terrorist organisations.

Ban on PFI

On September 22, 2022, NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on properties linked to PFI. They arrested around 100 leaders of the organisation from 11 states, including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, for alleged involvement in anti-India activities. Later, it was revealed that PFI had plans to assassinate prominent leaders and personalities. A ban for five years was announced on the organisation under UAPA by the Union Home Ministry.