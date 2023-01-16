Lalit Modi, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), who was in the news for dating Sushmita Sen in July 2022, recently announced on Instagram that he has been placed on continuous exterior oxygen support after experiencing double COVID in the previous two weeks. On 15th January 2023, he shared a document from his social media handles in which he has cleared that he is transferring the rights to his belongings to his son Ruchir Modi.

In a tweet, Lalit Modi wrote, “In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all.” In this tweet, Lalit Modi shared the documents in which he nominated his son Ruchir Modi as the head of the Lalit Kumar Modi (LKM) branch of the KK Modi Family Trust (KKMFT). The former IPL head is facing a legal battle against his mother and his sister.

In the document, Lalit Modi wrote, “Myself, my late wife Minal Modi, and two children Ruchir Modi and Aliya Modi were the beneficiaries of KKMFT as members of the LKM Branch. Post demise of my wife Minal Modi, the LKM Branch of KKMFT comprises of myself and my two children Ruchir Modi and Allya Modi as the beneficiaries of KKMFT.”

Lalit Modi added, “The present litigation with my [nother and my sister, is tedious, strenuous and has gone on for a long, and even though there have been several rounds of discussion for settlement, there is no end in sight. It has caused and continues to cause me immense distress. I have discussed this with my daughter and she and I are of the opinion that should hand over control of the affairs of the LKM family and its beneficial interest in the Trust to my son Ruchir Modi.”

On 14th January 2023, Lalit Modi posted a photograph from his Instagram handle in which he is seen with external oxygen support. In the caption of this image, he wrote, “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia – and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen.”

In the next post, he wrote, “With my two saviors. The two doctors, seriously for 3 weeks monitored me and treated me 24/7. One was Mexico City-based whose care I was under and the second was my London doctor who specifically flew into Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed their time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend Harish Salve were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind.”

In July 2022, former IPL commissioner and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Ms Universe Sushmita Sen. Sushmita Sen’s brother also wished Lalit Modi a speedy recovery as he shared about his ill health. Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since BCCI ousted him, recently suffered from Covid twice.