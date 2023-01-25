The Lucknow police arrested the son of a Samajwadi Party MLA following the collapse of a building in the city. The son and nephew of Samajwadi Party MLA from Kithore, Meerut, Shahid Manzoor, owned the apartment complex known as Alaya Apartment on Lucknow’s Hazratganj Wazir Hasan Road.

Nawazish, the son of Manzoor and a former minister, was apprehended late last night in Meerut and is currently being transported to Lucknow. The family of the SP leader has received notice and been forbidden from leaving the city.

A video of the arrest was released on twitter by MBS News.

The 12-unit apartment complex was constructed roughly 12 years ago. The majority of them were empty, and the ground-floor parking space was being worked on. People claim that the apartment is named after Alaya, the granddaughter of MLA Manzoor and the daughter of Nawazish.

The accident occurred at approximately 6.45 p.m. On Tuesday afternoon, vibrations from an earthquake were detected in Delhi and other parts of North India. Its magnitude was 5.8 on the Richter scale, and Nepal was where it originated.

The five-story building had no emergency exits and was erected on a roughly 4,000 square foot area. The rescue effort is being coordinated by the NDRF, the police, and the fire department.

Rescue operations are ongoing after a residential structure collapsed in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, with three persons still possibly trapped beneath the rubble. Over the course of the last 14 hours, 14 people have been saved. Authorities are trying to determine the reason for the collapse.

The structure, built by a Yazdan builder, was purchased in 2009 by Shahid Manzoor’s nephew Mohammad Tariq and son Nawazish Manzoor for just Rs 20 lakh, a significant discount from the market price at the time of Rs 36.3 lakh.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, issued a statement in which his office said that hospitals have been placed on high alert and that rescue teams have been ordered to move quickly to discover survivors. Aid for the injured was also offered by the respected chief minister.

Brijesh Pathak, the state’s deputy chief minister, is in charge of organising local search and rescue operations.