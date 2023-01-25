Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLucknow building collapse: Samajwadi Party MLA Shahid Manzoor’s son detained
News Reports
Updated:

Lucknow building collapse: Samajwadi Party MLA Shahid Manzoor’s son detained

Nawazish, the son of Manzoor and a former minister, was apprehended late last night in Meerut and is currently being transported to Lucknow in connection with the collapse of a building in the UP capital late last night.

OpIndia Staff
A building fall in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday night led to the arrest of Shahid Manzoor, son of former Samajwadi Party minister Shahid Manzoor.
In Lucknow, a five-story structure collapses, killing three people and burying five more. (Source: The Indian Express)
12

The Lucknow police arrested the son of a Samajwadi Party MLA following the collapse of a building in the city. The son and nephew of Samajwadi Party MLA from Kithore, Meerut, Shahid Manzoor, owned the apartment complex known as Alaya Apartment on Lucknow’s Hazratganj Wazir Hasan Road. 

Nawazish, the son of Manzoor and a former minister, was apprehended late last night in Meerut and is currently being transported to Lucknow. The family of the SP leader has received notice and been forbidden from leaving the city.

A video of the arrest was released on twitter by MBS News.

The 12-unit apartment complex was constructed roughly 12 years ago. The majority of them were empty, and the ground-floor parking space was being worked on. People claim that the apartment is named after Alaya, the granddaughter of MLA Manzoor and the daughter of Nawazish.

The accident occurred at approximately 6.45 p.m. On Tuesday afternoon, vibrations from an earthquake were detected in Delhi and other parts of North India. Its magnitude was 5.8 on the Richter scale, and Nepal was where it originated.

The five-story building had no emergency exits and was erected on a roughly 4,000 square foot area. The rescue effort is being coordinated by the NDRF, the police, and the fire department.

Rescue operations are ongoing after a residential structure collapsed in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, with three persons still possibly trapped beneath the rubble. Over the course of the last 14 hours, 14 people have been saved. Authorities are trying to determine the reason for the collapse.

The structure, built by a Yazdan builder, was purchased in 2009 by Shahid Manzoor’s nephew Mohammad Tariq and son Nawazish Manzoor for just Rs 20 lakh, a significant discount from the market price at the time of Rs 36.3 lakh.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, issued a statement in which his office said that hospitals have been placed on high alert and that rescue teams have been ordered to move quickly to discover survivors. Aid for the injured was also offered by the respected chief minister.

Brijesh Pathak, the state’s deputy chief minister, is in charge of organising local search and rescue operations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,054FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com