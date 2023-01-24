Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Strong earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR

Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR
Representational image, via Outlook India
On 24 January, strong tremors shook up the Delhi NCR in the afternoon. The magnitude of the tremors is yet to be known. However, several social media users shared videos of curtains, fans and furniture shaking inside their high-rise apartments.

Strong tremors have been reported from Noida too.

Some media reports mentioned that similar tremors were felt in Uttarakhand too. No injuries or damages have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

It is notable here that the lower Himalayas region is unstable and tremors are reported frequently. However, in recent months, Delhi has been experiencing frequent low-magnitude tremors too.

