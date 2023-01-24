On 24 January, strong tremors shook up the Delhi NCR in the afternoon. The magnitude of the tremors is yet to be known. However, several social media users shared videos of curtains, fans and furniture shaking inside their high-rise apartments.

Strong tremors have been reported from Noida too.

Some media reports mentioned that similar tremors were felt in Uttarakhand too. No injuries or damages have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

It is notable here that the lower Himalayas region is unstable and tremors are reported frequently. However, in recent months, Delhi has been experiencing frequent low-magnitude tremors too.