In an effort to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections of 2024, both the administration and the BJP think that the deep state and western Left-Liberal media would work as a force multiplier for what they consider to be a weak opposition, a media report said.

The Narendra Modi administration is unfazed by the BBC’s rehash of the 2002 Gujarat riots and thinks that more such political hit pieces are in the works to target India and the PM personally as New Delhi prepares to host the G-20 and SCO summits this year as well as the QUAD summit in January 2024.

The Modi government is expected to face the challenge of what they refer to as white left-liberal forces in the run-up to the general elections in 2024. As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made it very clear in the US in September that India’s reputation will not be decided by a newspaper in New York or even in Washington. The party and the government think that the Anglo-Saxon left-liberal media will attempt to stir up additional political controversies in support of the ostensibly feeble political opposition to Prime Minister Modi and that they want a compliant regime in India by 2024 that does not hold them accountable.

“The old school political elite of India along with the western media thought PM Modi’s 2014 victory was a fluke and hence they pitched full support to Rafale fighter purchase and demonetization in 2019 elections but lost again. This time the Anglo-Saxons will be out in full strength to ensure that PM Modi does not come to power the third time. We believe that they along with the resident left-liberal ecosystem in India will throw all muck at the government and the party to discredit them in the run-up to the polls. The BBC documentary was the first instalment in what will be a series of hit jobs to undermine India before the G-20 and the 2024 elections,” said a senior government and party functionary.

While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rebutted the outrageous remarks of a BBC documentary levelled by a British MP of Pakistani descent in Parliament, the Modi government is aware that Britain still harbours the delusion that it is a global power player and meddles in the Indian subcontinent as an heir to the Imperial Raj. In Indian national security circles, it is well known that the British deep state supports Sikh separatist organizations in the UK. India hasn’t forgotten how the British’s blatant disregard for the rights of Afghan minorities, particularly women, contributed to the Taliban’s seizure of power on August 15, 2021.

The report further added that it is not surprising that the BBC once again brought up the Gujarat riots issue using the former foreign secretary Jack Straw. The former diplomat previously served as a representative for Blackburn, which has one of the largest Muslim populations in the UK, with a sizable portion of its residents hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The same Jack Straw attempted to act as a peacemaker after the horrific slaughter of women and children by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists at the Kaluchak Army camp in Jammu in May 2002 and the Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on Parliament in 2001 that almost pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Despite the fact that innocent people were skinned alive by Pakistani terrorists at the Kaluchak camp, Straw, playing the part of a chorus boy for the US, preached diplomacy and dialogue to India without holding the then-military dictator of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, accountable or designating the Islamic Republic as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A Union Cabinet Minister said, “The western Left-Liberal angst against new India is that it does not take unsolicited advice from any third country be it on Ukraine war or dialogue with Pakistan or Covid vaccines or China. For Modi, India comes first.”

Reports claim Centre has directed Twitter and YouTube to remove posts on controversial BBC documentary

According to reports, the Modi govt has blocked the propaganda BBC documentary on the 2002 riots from YouTube and Twitter. Although BBC India did not make the video available in India, certain YouTube channels seem to have published it to advance an anti-Indian agenda.

The media reports claim Centre has ordered the blocking of YouTube videos that broadcast the first episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi BBC documentary, though it is yet to be confirmed if the Centre had indeed asked the social media organisations to remove content related to BBC Documentary on Gujarat Riots 2002. The companies may well have removed it of their own volition as the documentary was not available outside the UK and sharing it on social media without the explicit permission of the producer is a patent copyright violation.

Senior officials of the Union home minister, external affairs ministry, and information and broadcasting ministry examined the documentary amid controversy over it, which the ministry of external affairs refers to as a propaganda piece, and discovered that it was an attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy and authority of the Supreme Court of India.

The sources stated, that it was determined that the documentary threatened India’s sovereignty and integrity and had the potential to harm both the nation’s good relations with other countries and its internal public order.

“The documentary produced by British Broadcasting Corporation, UK’s Public Broadcaster, has been earlier called by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) a propaganda piece that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. While it was not made available in India by BBC in India, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-India agenda. It is reported that YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform. Twitter has also been directed to identify and block the tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms,” revealed Arandim Baghchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, during a weekly press briefing.