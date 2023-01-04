In wake of nationwide protests by the Jain community against Jharkhand government’s decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth into a tourism hub, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance and said that it will hold a hearing on January 17 to resolve the matter. NCM has also summoned the Union environment secretary and Jharkhand chief secretary.

Taking notice, the NCM in a statement said that it had received from various representatives of the Jain community regarding the central and the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn the Jain pilgrimage site Shri Sammed Shikharji Hill into an eco-tourism spot.

“This decision has hurt the religious sentiments of the Jain community. Encroachment and other issues at Shri Sammed Shikharji are also brought up in the community’s submissions. Jains from all over the country have asked the Commission to designate Shri Sammed Shikharji as a sacred site. The Government of Jharkhand has previously been asked by the National Commission for Minorities to take the request of the Jain community into consideration,” the NCM statement read.

It is notable that the Jain community has been carrying out peaceful protests in various parts of the country against the Jharkhand government’s move to develop Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourism centre, a decision that members of the Jain community and their monks believe would chip away at the region’s spiritual significance and make way for the commercialisation of a pilgrim centre from where 20 out of the total 24 Tirthankaras of the current cycle attained salvation.

As a part of the Tourism Policy launched in July 2022, the Jharkhand government decided to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills. Every year, thousands of Jains from across the world. undertake the 27 km long trek of climbing the hills to reach the summit that houses the salvation shrines of 20 Tirthankaras. Besides, the hills are also considered holy by the members of the Santhal tribe, who regard it as ‘Marang Buru’ and hold an annual festival here in mid-April.

Ever since the Jharkhand government decided to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji Tirth into a tourist spot, Jains have been carrying out peaceful protests across the country. On December 21st, 2022, members of the Jain community observed a one-day bandh as a mark of protest. On January 1st, 2023, members of the Jain community staged a protest in the national capital and other states of the country. Jain Muni Sugyesagar Maharaj died on January 3rd after fasting for the last 10 days against the Jharkhand government’s decision on the Shri Sammed Shikharji pilgrim centre.