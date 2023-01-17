On Tuesday, one of the Congress supporters and social media users named Anam Ali released a ‘rap song’ praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him. Ali also urged the viewers to share the video and make it reach Rahul Gandhi. However, the rap seemed so torturous that netizens could not stop hailing self-proclaimed rap artist Dhinchak Pooja, who was once upon a time criticized for terming her so-called art as rap music.

The netizens mocked Anam as she literally read out paragraphs in no rhythm in a ‘psalm’ which she termed was a rap. She described the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its journey and also read out the profile of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Netizens mock Anam Ali for her ‘rap’ on Bharat Jodo Yatra

The netizens shared memes, lauded Dhinchak Pooja, and criticized Anam for terming her attempt as ‘rap’.

After the video went viral, many people shared their funny reactions to it, with one person writing, “Don’t do this crime again,” meaning that the rap on its own is terrible and horrible. The user also included a meme where a man could be seen offering water to a woman which had subtitles that stated please drink some water.

Another person said that this is enough internet for him today, indicating that he had reached the saturation limit and would no longer use the internet.

Enough internet for today behen pic.twitter.com/G08JGeDKpu — . (@Joginder___) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, many users continued to praise Dhinchak Pooja and call Anam Ali as ‘cheap copy’ of the self proclaimed rap artist.

Further adding a fun meme from one of the popular Bollywood movies named ‘Hera Pheri’, a user identified as Umdar Tamker indicated that people unnecessarily criticized Dhinchak Pooja when Anam Ali is worst than her.

After listening to Anam Ali..



Me to Dhinchak Pooja : pic.twitter.com/DMSGW10mse — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 17, 2023

One of the Twitter users named Vikrant Kumar also hailed Dhinchak Pooja and said that Anam Ali’s Bharat Jodo Yatra rap had made the self proclaimed artist tolerable. “She made Dhinchak Pooja tolerable,” he tweeted as he quoted the video shared by Anam Ali.

She made Dhinchak Pooja tolerable. https://t.co/PRv9Z7LPJS — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) January 17, 2023

One user offered another hilarious perspective, writing that the Congress party would not support a song like this due to the poor quality of the rap. The user also included a meme in which individuals are seen pleading to stop this.

Congress reacting to this one of a kind masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/VGvjrVtrCW — સુરતીલાલા (@Surtilala24) January 17, 2023

Another person said that he felt envious of deaf individuals, suggesting that the music is so horrible that he wishes he had never heard it before.

बहरे लोगों से आज ईर्ष्या होने लगी है। — IAS Smoking Skills (@Smokingskills07) January 17, 2023

According to the Twitter bio of Anam Ali, she is hard core Congress supporter and calls herself ‘Ambedkarwadi’. She is from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and usually keeps on posting ‘rap videos’ from her home terrace on Twitter. Earlier on December 6, Anam had posted a ‘rap’ on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and had again read out paragraphs in no rhythm, calling it a ‘rap’.

‘Rap’ artist Dhinchak Pooja

Pooja Jain, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja on the other hand came into a rise in the year 2015 after she released her first cringe pop song named Swag Wali Topi. Later she self-proclaimed herself as a rap artist, YouTuber and went on to release more cringe raps like Daaru (2016), Selfie Maine Leli Aaj (2017), Dilon Ka Shooter (2017), Baapu Dede Thoda Cash (2017), and Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai (2017).

Though Dhinchak Pooja managed to obtain millions of views on every individual release, her songs have received widespread criticism, and she has been regarded as part of a new trend of creating cringe-worthy videos to obtain web popularity. YouTube banned all of the song videos on June 11, 2017, in response to an individual complaint of privacy infringement.

Anam Ali’s rap released on January 16 was widely criticized and mocked by the netizens today, so much so that they felt tolerating Dhinchak Pooja would have been more easy.