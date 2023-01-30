Shah Rukh Khan appeared on screen after years, and his fans ensured that his return turned out to be highly successful. While fans rushed to the cinemas to see Shah Rukh after years, there were all sorts of misinformation being spread online about the film as well.

On Sunday, January 29, the news spread that a “special screening” of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, a basic check tells us that it wasn’t so special.

The film Pathaan was indeed screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre by the association of employees working for the President, and every week, a film is screened there, so Pathaan was not a special screening, and nor was it out of the ordinary.

The confusion was created by the following tweet by SM Khan, who is a former secretariat employee.

SM Khan, who happens to be a member of PSOI (President Secretariat Officers Association) by virtue of being a former secretariat employee, tweeted that a “special screening” of Pathaan was taking place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, leading to the confusion. Essentially, it is the PSOI that organises such movie screenings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, however, this was by no means a “special screening” as tweeted by Khan.

The “special screenings” is an official event. It is one that is attended by the President, and the President didn’t attend Pathaan’s screening. Forget the President, even the senior officials attached to the office didn’t bother to attend the film’s screening. As explained earlier, this was a regular screening which is organised by PSOI once every week, which was not attended by the President herself.

These screenings are not official events of the President’s office and using her name for such screenings is highly disingenuous.

Notably, the last movie the President attended at the cultural center was ‘The Kashmir Files’, which went on a record-breaking theatrical run in 2022.

“It will be entirely inaccurate to call such routine screenings of movies as ‘special screening’ or some kind of official event by Rashtrapati Bhavan,” a senior official of the President secretariat told OpIndia, “It wasn’t even special in the sense that it was shown prior to public release. Such screenings are a routine affair.”

“A special screening of a movie is a technical term where the honourable President is invited and when the President attends such a screening. The President didn’t attend the screening of Pathaan. In fact, most senior officials too had not attended,” the official further clarified.

However, the marketing team of Pathaan hasn’t bothered with these minor details and propagated that a special screening was held for the film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.