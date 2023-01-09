Pune-based Right To Information (RTI) activist Praffull Sarda received a reply from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about the query about the money spent on medical expenses of the PM. In its response, PMO revealed that Prime Minister pays for the medical costs himself, and the government does not spend a single rupee on his medical care. PM’s office added that no rupee had been spent on his medical care since he assumed office in May 2014.

Notably, the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Union Ministers get an array of amenities, including medical care, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not among them. The RTI has revealed that the PM pays for the medical expenses, setting an example for the rest.

Source: Praffull Sarda

In response to the RTI, PMO Secretary Binod Bihari Singh noted, “As per records available with this office, no expenditure has been incurred on the personal medical treatment of the PM, Shri Narendra Modi.” Furthermore, no money has been spent in India and abroad on the medical care of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to OpIndia, Sarda said, “I asked the PMO about the payments made by the Government of India towards PM Modi’s medical expenses in India and Abroad. The reply I got was encouraging. The response revealed that not even a single rupee was spent on the medical care of PM Modi in India or Abroad. It is motivational for everyone. It means the Fit India movement that PM Modi initiated, he followed himself as well. As a result, not even a single rupee was spent on his medical care. We should learn from him and encourage our future generation to follow PM’s Fit India Movement. Not only in India, but we should also spread this message worldwide. The world should know that in India, the taxpayers’ money is not spent on the personal expenses of the Prime Minister.”

Praffull Sarda said, “PM Modi ji did not only send out a strong message through the Fit India movement, but he is motivating 135 crore Indians to stay fit by setting an example himself. The taxpayers’ money is not being used for any personal work of PMO; this boosts our faith in governance. MPs and MLAs should also follow the same path by bearing their medical expenses alone, if any.”