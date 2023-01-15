A shocking case of Love Jihad has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj wherein a 21-year-old Hindu woman was raped and tortured by her Muslim husband who pretended to be a Hindu. The victim is a resident of Bihar’s Balia who was pursuing a nursing course in Prayagraj. In August last year, a case was registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint against her husband and his brother.

The accused Mohammed Alam who is reportedly a lawyer by profession, trapped the victim by posing as Anuj Pratap Singh aka Sonu on the Clubhouse app. The victim had lost her father during the Corona pandemic in 2021, as accused Mohammed Alam got know about this, he started being sympathetic towards the victim. The accused reportedly took the victim to Kashi Vishwanath temple as well as took care of her when she was ill in order to win her trust. The victim soon drew close to the accused Mohammed Alam and started trusting him completely. The accused one day took the victim woman to a hotel in Rambagh and established sexual relations with her. Later, when the victim became pregnant, Mohammed Alam got her child aborted. On February 24, 2022, the two had a court marriage.

However, three days later she was left shocked after seeing her marriage certificate, as claimed by the victim woman. On seeing the name of her husband as Mohammed Alam instead of Anuj Pratap Singh, the confronted the accused for breaking her trust. As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, the victim was brutally thrashed by her husband after this, who snatched her mobile phone and locked her in a room.

The accused used to torture the victim and even injected drugs. The Hindu woman was first coerced into having sexual relations with his brothers by Mohammed Alam. Upon refusing, she was brutally thrashed. The victim who was intoxicated was then sexually assaulted first by the accused Mohammed Alam’s brother Noor Alam and the sons of his maternal uncle.

On 13 August 2022, however, the victim managed to escape and reach Colonelganj police station and lodged a complaint against her husband Mohammed Alam, and his brother Noor Alam.

Mohammed Alam threatened to kill the victim’s family members

After filing the complaint, the victim claimed that Mohammed Alam called her mother and threatened to kill her, her mother, and her brother if the complaint was not withdrawn.

The victim also alleged that Mohammed Alam threatened to kill her family if she underwent a medical examination and testified against him in court. “I got scared after the threat, and to save my mother and brother, I gave the statement in court as Alam wanted,” the victim said in a statement to Dainik Bhaskar.

As per the victim, on October 11, 2022, the accused took her to a secluded place in Kaushambi where he fired two bullets at her. Despite taking two bullets in her back, the victim managed to escape and called the police while hiding. Later, the police got her admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. Following this, Kokhraj Police booked Mohammed and Noor Alam on an attempt to murder charges.

The victim has alleged that Mohammed Alam has called her and threatened to kill her family and dump their dead bodies in a sever.

‘Hindu Murdabad, I will see your Yogi government‘

Moreover, Mohammed Alam also sent messages to her in which he wrote, “Withdraw the case of Section 307 and do not file a complaint of Love Jihad. If you will do so, I will defame you and also throw acid on you. You will not be able to do anything. Media and Police are mine. Hindu Murdabad. I will see your Yogi government. Within three days I will get you shot or I will throw acid on your face.”

The victim has said that the accused persons are criminals and that her life is under threat. Seeking justice, the victim has penned a letter to Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.