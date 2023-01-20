Rahul Gandhi has finally worn a jacket during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a jacket in the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jod Yatra on Friday, 20th January 2023. Earlier, Congress supporters had hailed the Waynad MP for being cold-resistant when he was seen wearing a T-shirt in the chilling weather of Delhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader Salman Khurshid went on to call him a superhuman for wearing just a T-shirt in the cold weather.

#WATCH | Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir on the 125th day of its journey; sees the participation of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut today pic.twitter.com/Ve81omvQ5m — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra started on Friday from Hatli Morh in the Kathua district of the border state. While wearing only a T-shirt in the cold weather of northern India, Rahul Gandhi had said that he decided to wear only T-shirts during the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo after meeting poor girls shivering in torn clothes in Madhya Pradesh.

However, as he reached Jammu and Kashmir, his alleged empathy for the poor, which he himself provided as a reason for wearing just a t-shirt, seemed to disappear as he was seen wearing a black jacket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Netizens were quick to notice the change in Rahul Gandhi after Congress had touted his t-shirt-wearing stunt as a mark of bravery and empathy. Sakshi Singh wrote, “Finally Rahul is feeling cold & Rahul is wearing a sweater. But I feel bad for Rahul’s PR team who were bent upon proving Rahul a “Great man” for not wearing a sweater in cold. Hypocrite!”

But I feel bad for Rahul’s PR team who were bent upon proving Rahul a “Great man” for not wearing a sweater in cold. Hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/P3BxHc8b4A — Sakshi Singh (@ThePlaycardGirl) January 20, 2023

Rajesh Ranjan posted, “Seems that Rahul Gandhi is afraid of the cold today. Because one who fears the cold can only feel the cold.”

@RahulGandhi lagta hai aaj thand se darr gaye 🙂 Kyonki thand to usiko lagta hai jo usse darta hai! — Rajesh Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@_RajeshRanjan) January 20, 2023

Manoj Pradhan tweeted, “How come a Tapaswi like RG felt cold today? Is it rightwing who Has adulterated the climate of Kashmir?”

Is it rightwing who Has adulterated the climate of Kashmir — Manoj Pradhan (@2008MANOJ) January 20, 2023

It is notable that on January 8, Congress supporters danced shirtless in the biting cold in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) after the Congress leader was hailed as Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for wearing just a t-shirt.