Sunday, January 8, 2023
Updated:

Congress supporters dance shirtless in the biting cold in Bharat Jodo Yatra after Rahul Gandhi was hailed as PM candidate for wearing just a t-shirt

Maybe these shirtless Congress supporters could be competition to Rahul Gandhi as party's 2024 PM candidate face as they went a step ahead and removed their shirt only.

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporters danced shirtless
Congress supporters were seen dancing shirtless during Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 8 (Image: SS from video by ANI)
4

On January 8, Congress supporters danced shirtless in the biting cold in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) after the Congress leader was hailed as Prime Minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for wearing just a t-shirt. A video of BJY was shared by news agency ANI on Sunday in which Congress supporters standing on top of the bus wearing just pink-coloured Pagdi and trousers danced to the band tunes.

Congress leader hailed for wearing just a t-shirt in cold weather

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was hailed on several occasions for wearing just a t-shirt and no warmers despite a cold wave in North India during BJY. Intellectuals, Congress leaders, left-liberal media and others jumped to praise Gandhi for the showcase of “unimaginable” strength and will as he walked in dense fog in a white t-shirt. Long-time Congress loyalist Salman Khurshid was so impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s act of wearing a t-shirt that he called Rahul Gandhi superhuman for wearing one during Delhi winters. He even went ahead and compared Gandhi to Bhagwan Ram.

Khurshid was not the only congress worker to sing praises of Rahul Gandhi for wearing a t-shirt, Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms for Congress in Maharajganj, Supriya Shrinate, also sang Rahul Gandhi’s praises for wearing a t-shirt and compared him to a ‘tapasvi’. When asked about his not-so-needed adventure during a press conference, Gandhi said that people wear sweaters because they are scared of the cold. “I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of cold. You wear one because you are scared.”

Netizens react to shirt-less Congress supporters

Netizens took to Twitter to speak their mind after the viral video. Twitter user Amit said, “No one feels the cold. Everyone is a PM candidate.”

Shraddha Shah said, “If nothing, at least they are providing entertainment”.

Unholy Bull said speculated if someone dies of cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra, they would blame BJP.

Twitter user WhyteKing said, “They have become a parody of a political party”.

It is unclear if the Congress supporters were supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by going shirtless or they were hoping to become candidate for the PM post as they went a step ahead of Gandhi by going shirtless.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

