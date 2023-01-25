In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, a couple was arrested after they threw their infant daughter into a canal on Sunday, in a bid to secure a government job.

The accused identified as Jhanwarlal worked as a school assistant on a contract (Samvida) basis at Chandasar village. He was hopeful of getting a permanent job, however, as per Rajasthan’s contractual hiring rules, a person is not deemed eligible for permanent appointment in public service if she or he has more than two children on or after 1-06-2002.

Jhanwarlal had in December given an affidavit of having two children. However, he feared that he will not be able to get a permanent appointment at his job after his third daughter was born. On Sunday, at around 5 PM, the accused couple Jhanwarlal and Gita threw their daughter Anshika into the Indira Gandhi Nahar Project (IGNP) in Chattargarh. The nearby locals yelled and rushed to save the baby girl, but she could not be saved, and her parents were able to escape on a bike.

A dalit couple threw their daughter in a canal to get a govt job in Rajasthan. Jahwarlal Meghlal, the father of the deceased girl, has more than two children. In order to get a govt job he killed his daughter. Villagers tried to save the girl but unfortunately, it was too late. pic.twitter.com/B1x4DeuOIa — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) January 24, 2023

Jhanwarlal (36) and Gita had four children, one of their daughters has been formally adopted by Jhanwarlal’s brother, as per reports. Accused Jhanwarlal’s brother has claimed that his brother did not deliberately throw his daughter into the canal adding that it was an accident.

Speaking about the incident Yogesh Yadav, the superintendent of police (SP), informed that Jhanwarlal had involved his wife in his crime. Two days prior, he had visited his brother-in law’s home Chattargarh. The girl was thrown into the canal on Sunday night as the accused was returning to Diyatara from his brother-in- law’s house in Char CHD then from there he departed for Diyatara.

Circle Officer Vinod Kumar said that a baby girl’s parents threw their daughter in a canal in Chattargarh, Bikaner. The dead body of the deceased girl was recovered. CO Kumar added that both the accused have been arrested.

Locals who witnessed the couple throwing their daughter into the canal informed the police and tried to revive the girl, but it was already too late for the infant.

Upon getting information about the incident, a blockade was done in Chhattargarh and Khajuwala area. The couple’s bike was stopped by Mukesh Kumar, a trainee sub-inspector in Khajuwala. When questioned, Jhanwarlal replied, “We have come to my brother-in-law’s house.” On suspicion, SI Mukesh Kumar took a picture of the accused couple, the bike, and Jhanwarlal’s Aadhaar card. Following this, the trainee SI allowed them to go. When the senior police officials came to know about this, they investigated Jhanwarlal’s whereabouts in Diyatara. The couple was later taken into custody.