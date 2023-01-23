A few days after protestors disrupted his press conference, noted filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sought police protection ahead of the release of his film titled “Gandhi vs Godse”. Santoshi, who has directed blockbusters like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, wrote a letter to Special Mumbai Police commissioner Deven Bharti seeking protection for his family.

In the letter, Santoshi wrote, “I, Rajkumar Santoshi, a well-known director of the Indian film industry, is hereby writing this letter to inform you about the interruptions in press conference during a particular press conference held by our team on 20th January 2023 for the release of the film Gandhi vs Godse.”

The famed filmmaker further added, “My team (directors, producers, & cast) for the movie Gandhi vs Godse was in the middle of the press conference where it was interrupted by people with vested interests. They barged into the press conference which was held at 4 PM at PVR, Citi Mall, Andheri.”

The filmmaker further added that he has received numerous threats from unknown people asking him to stop the promotion and even the release of the film. Santoshi added that he feels unsafe and voiced his concern that either he or his family can get seriously injured at the hands of the violent characters opposing his film.

Gandhi vs Godse is set for release later this week on Republic Day, 26th January 2023. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi.