TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant, known for her mercurial outbreaks and a knack for courting controversies, has hit the headlines once again. This time, though, Sawant is in the news for secretly tying the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. The actor had a low-key court wedding and is yet to make it official on her Instagram account.

However, social media are replete with pictures of the couple which suggest the two are married. In the pictures, Rakhi and Adil are seen holding what appears to be a wedding certificate and posing for the camera. Rakhi is seen donning a red suit while Adil is wearing a black shirt over a distressed pair of jeans.

In another picture, Rakhi is seen signing the wedding certificate. However, it appears that the marriage was registered last year, and it’s only now that the photos have emerged online. The certificate shows July 2, 2022, as the date of the couple’s marriage.

Rakhi Sawant first shot to fame after her infamous row with singer Mika Singh. Since then, she has remained in the headlines for her eccentric take on matters and idiosyncratic behaviour. Rakhi also was a part of ‘Rakhi Ka Swayamvar’, a reality show broadcast on NDTV Imagine. In its finale, Rakhi Sawant selected Elesh Parujanwala, a Canadian businessman from Toronto, as her future bridegroom from among the three finalists.

However, the relationship did not last long. After her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Rakhi made her first public appearance with her then-beau Adil.

The duo had started dating after Rakhi separated from Ritesh, another man who she claimed to have married. She reportedly filed for divorce from him, and later introduced Adil, a businessman from Mysore as her boyfriend, to the media and her fans.