After the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, wherein the deceased leader counted his last breath, released a statement saying that he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

“Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure,” Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, releasing a statement.

“He underwent Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) as per Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family,” it added.

Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post.

Raj Kamal Rao, Son in Law of Sharad Yadav told ANI that he was rushed to the hospital following cardiac arrest.

“He had a cardiac arrest, we took him to the hospital. After reaching there, doctors declared him dead. He had kidney issues and was on dialysis. His body will be taken to his native village in Madhya Pradesh where last rights will be performed,” Rao said.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav condoled the demise of former Union Minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav in a video message from Singapore.

Posting a video message for the deceased leader on Twitter, Lalu Yadav from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery, said, “I am saddened to hear the news of big brother Sharad Yadav’s death. He, besides late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and myself learnt politics of socialism from Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur.”

“On many an occasion, Sharad Yadav and I fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness,” Lalu Yadav added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the demise of veteran politician and founder-member of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Sharad Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Sharad Yadav was a former union minister in various governments.

Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

