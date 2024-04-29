Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAfter Surat, Congress candidate from Indore withdraws nomination, joins the BJP
News Reports
Updated:

After Surat, Congress candidate from Indore withdraws nomination, joins the BJP

Akshay Kanti Bam, the Congress candidate from Indore, withdrew his nomination on Monday. Accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, he visited the Collector's office to formalise the withdrawal, and later joined the BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Akshay Kanti Bam Congress Indore candidate
Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdraws nomination (Image Source: X)
6

Once again, adding to the string of setbacks for the Congress party during the current Lok Sabha elections, Akshay Kanti Bam, its candidate from Indore, withdrew his nomination on Monday. Accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, he visited the Collector’s office to formalize the withdrawal.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took to X to inform about the development.


In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, situated in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a significant victory for the BJP as Shankar Lalwani clinched the seat with an impressive lead of 5,47,754 votes over his closest rival, Pankaj Sanghvi from the INC. Lalwani, holding the incumbent MP position, garnered a total of 10,68,569 votes.

Earlier this month, a Congress candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani, withdrew his nomination. The revocation of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination and the withdrawal of eight independent candidates cleared the way for the BJP’s Mukesh Dalal to be declared the Member of Parliament (MP) unopposed. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US: 54-year-old man rapes a 14-year-old girl multiple times, sentenced to 50 years in jail and physical castration

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Ruling and Opposition leaders all ‘bend down’ to Khalistan supporters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised as Trudeau smiles

OpIndia Staff -

Prajwal Revanna flees to Frankfurt after rape, sexual exploitation scandal explodes with 2976 obscene videos surfacing, Karnataka forms SIT: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

As Delhi Police files FIR against doctored video of Amit Shah, amplified by Congress, handle that created video and boasted about it deactivates account:...

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: NCPCR chief says Rohingya infiltrators kidnap girls and commit sexual violence, 9th accused arrested in Chenga Benga gang rape case

OpIndia Staff -

Ankit Saxena murder: Read how Shehnaz Begum, mother of his girlfriend, invoked Allah right before her father Akbar Ali slit Ankit’s throat

OpIndia Staff -

Big scam of Ecosystem to not bring out ‘Evils’ of Congress Manifesto: PM Modi says he was forced to bring out the truth as...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Islamist mob attacks wedding procession when asked to stop filming Hindu women, several injured in Siddharthnagar

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Attempt to tarnish image, poison mind of voters: Deve Gowda’s Grandson Prajwal Revanna calls obscene videos “morphed” and files police complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Fact Check: Priyank Kharge and Congress leaders share cropped video to claim PM Modi called Kannadigas ‘sinners’. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com