Once again, adding to the string of setbacks for the Congress party during the current Lok Sabha elections, Akshay Kanti Bam, its candidate from Indore, withdrew his nomination on Monday. Accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, he visited the Collector’s office to formalize the withdrawal.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took to X to inform about the development.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, situated in Madhya Pradesh, witnessed a significant victory for the BJP as Shankar Lalwani clinched the seat with an impressive lead of 5,47,754 votes over his closest rival, Pankaj Sanghvi from the INC. Lalwani, holding the incumbent MP position, garnered a total of 10,68,569 votes.

Earlier this month, a Congress candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani, withdrew his nomination. The revocation of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination and the withdrawal of eight independent candidates cleared the way for the BJP’s Mukesh Dalal to be declared the Member of Parliament (MP) unopposed.