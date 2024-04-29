Monday, April 29, 2024
US: 54-year-old man rapes a 14-year-old girl multiple times, sentenced to 50 years in jail and physical castration

Judge William Dykes sentenced Sullivan to 50 years in jail and ordered his physical castration, as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
8

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail and physical castration in Louisiana, USA, after he pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

On the 17th of April, Glenn Sullivan, Sr. from Springfield, pleaded guilty to four charges of second-degree rape. Judge William Dykes sentenced Sullivan to 50 years in jail and ordered his physical castration, as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.

The police launched an investigation into the case in July 2022, after the victim informed the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that Sullivan had abused her many times when she was 14. The accused had impregnated her and a DNA test determined that Sullivan was the child’s father. Sullivan had also groomed the victim and intimidated her and her family to keep her from speaking up.

“So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear. The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible,” Perrilloux said.

Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio, who prosecuted the case said, “Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute. I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community.”

Pointing out Sullivan’s criminal history and the severity of the case, Cascio said, “I want to say I’ve had three people ordered to be chemically castrated but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered. I felt that this case was a strong enough case and warranted such action.”

Notably, men convicted of certain rape offences in Louisiana may face chemical castration or, if they prefer, surgical removal of their testicles under a statute that has been in place since 2008. Sullivan allegedly chose the latter alternative.

According to the statute, the state’s Department of Corrections will carry out the process, which, however, cannot take place more than a week before a person’s prison sentence ends. This means that Sullivan would not be castrated until a week before the end of his 50-year sentence when he would be over 100 years old.

