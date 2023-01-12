Delhi: Shoaib Khan accused of posing as a Hindu, befriending a Hindu woman, holding her hostage for two months and force-feeding beef

Delhi Police arrested and jailed a person named Shoaib Khan after a Hindu woman accused him of duping her by pretending to be a Hindu man Sheenu. The Hindu woman alleged that Shoaib Khan raped her, forcibly fed her cow meat, and held her hostage for two months.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, where a Hindu woman January 8 lodged a complaint against a Muradabad resident Shoaib Khan. Family members of accused Shoaib Khan have also been accused of threatening the victim to withdraw her complaint.

Reportedly, the victim got married in 2005 and has two children. In 2018, she moved to Delhi from Hyderabad along with her husband. However, their differences reached a point where the two decided to get divorced.

Meanwhile, the victim visited a clinic in Delhi to get her medicines. In the clinic, she met Shoaib, who worked there as a cleaning staff. As the doctor was not present at that time, Shoaib gave medicine to the victim. Accused Shoaib introduced himself as Sheenu. He also promised to help the victim in her divorce case, claiming to know the lawyers and the police.

After gaining her trust, Shoaib took the victim woman to several places in Delhi. Later, he invited her to his home and served her food and a cold drink.

The victim claimed in her complaint that Shoaib Khan had mixed something in her cold drink, causing her to lose consciousness for two hours. Meanwhile, Shoaib raped her and filmed the act. Later, he repeatedly raped her while blackmailing her with the video. He also extorted Rs. 4 lahks from the victim. Shoaib also fed her beef and locked her in a room for two months.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, police arrested the accused Shoaib Khan.