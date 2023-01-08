Sunday, January 8, 2023
Pro-Hindu group Sri Ram Sene leader shot at in Karnataka, read details

The firing incident happened near Hindalaga village at Belagavi. 

ANI
Sri Ram Sene leader shot at in Belgavi
16

Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said on Sunday. 

Officials said that Ravi Kokitakera, District president of Sri Ram Sene escaped with injuries on the chin after an unknown person shot him. The firing incident happened near Hindalaga village at Belagavi. 

The bullets were fired by unidentified persons, and his driver was also injured in the incident, officials said. 

Both have been taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. They are out of danger. 

A case has been registered in Belagavi rural police station and a probe has been initiated to identify and nab the accused, the police said. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

