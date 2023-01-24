Shah Rukh Khan has suffered the leanest decade of his career, can Pathaan finally reverse the trend for the Bollywood superstar

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is his first release as a lead actor after the film Zero, which was released in 2018. While his fans are desperately waiting for January 25, a large section has also been calling for Pathaan’s boycott.

The film has already struck controversy twice with its songs. In Besharam Rang, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a Saffron bikini that hurt religious sentiments. On the other hand, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ was mocked as music directors Vishal Shekhar reused their old composition instead of coming up with a new one.

Notably, since Zero, SRK has made an appearance in films like Rocketry and Laal Singh Chaddha as himself and made a guest appearance in the film Brahmastra as well.

Ahead of the upcoming film Pathaan, let’s have a look at Shahrukh Khan’s performances during the last ten years, where he played the lead in a film.

In 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, SRK played role of Samar Anand. Katrina Kaif was his counterpart in the film that also featured Anushka Sharma. It was a love story made with a budget of Rs 78 crores. The net gross of the film was 122.73 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 12.61 crores.

In the 2013 film Chennai Express, SRK played the role of Rahul YY Mithaiwala, with Deepika Padukone as the lead actress. It was a Masala film made with a budget of 115 crores. The net gross of the film was 242.60 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 30.48 crores. Only Chennai Express managed to cross the 200 crores mark in the last ten movies in terms of net gross when it comes to SRK films. Rohit Shetty, who directed Chennai Express, has made a name for himself for directing superhit films.

In the 2014 film Happy New Year, SRK played the role of Chandramohan ‘Charlie’ Manohar Sharma, which was a multi-starrer comedy. It was a masala film made with a budget of 150 crores. The net gross of the film at the box office was 189 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 36.31 crores.

In the 2015 film Dilwale, SRK starred opposite Kajol. It was another Masala film made with a budget of 165 crores. The net gross of the film was 147.89 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 20.37 crores.

In the 2016 film Fan, SRK played the double role of Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna. It was a Thriller film made with a budget of 120 crores. The net gross of the film was 84 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 19.07 crores.

In the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, SRK played the role of Dr Jahangir ‘Jug’ Khan with Alia Bhatt as the lead actress. It was a coming-to-age drama. It was made with a budget of 46 crores. The net gross of the film was 66.46 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 8.62 crores. Despite a slow start, Dear Zindagi was highly acclaimed by critics even if it wasn’t liked by the masses.

In the 2017 film Raees, SRK played the role of Raees Aalam, an action film made with a budget of 127 crores. The net gross of the film was 132.54 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 20.29 crores.

In another 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK played the role of Harinder ‘Harry’ Singh Nehra with Anushka Sharma opposite him. It was a Rom-Com film made with a budget of 119 crores. The net gross of the film was 62 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 14.69 crores.

In the 2018 film Zero, SRK played the role of Bauaa Singh with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and others in the lead and supporting roles. It was a Love Story film made with a budget of 270 crores. The net gross of the film was 88.74 crores. The opening day collection in India for this film was 18.78 crores. Despite a good start, the film’s overall performance was below average. This was the worst-performing film of SRK among the last ten releases. After Zero, SRK did not appear in a lead role for four years.