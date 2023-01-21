Saturday, January 21, 2023
Updated:

Vande Bharat Express: Stones pelted on the train in Katihar in Bihar

The nation’s seventh Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) was flagged off through video conferencing by the Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff
Vande Bharat Express stone pelting
windowpane of coach number C-6 shattered after stone pelting (Image via ANI)
6

On Friday,  January 20, stones were pelted by unidentified miscreants on New Jalpaiguri-Howarh Vande Bharat Express in  Bihar’s Katihar. Although none of the passengers were injured, the windowpanes of coach number C-6 were shattered because of the stone pelting.

The train set out from New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 PM, with the final destination scheduled at Howrah at 10:35 PM.

According to the police, three people were previously detained in connection with an alleged incident of stone-pelting on the brand-new Vande Bharat Express train.

Four days after it began operation, on January 2, stones were previously thrown at the train that connects Howrah to New Jalpaiguri.

Earlier on December 30, People in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train that will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The train will cover a distance of around 550km and will take a little more than seven and a half hours to reach its destination, with only three stoppages from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. The Shatabdi also runs between the two terminals.

The Vande Bharat will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays. The train will depart at 5.50 am from Howrah and reach NJP at 1.25 pm. From NJP, the train will depart at 3.05 pm and reach Howrah at 10.35 pm.

