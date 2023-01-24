After accusing actor Nora Fatehi of brainwashing him against his girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has claimed that he paid a huge amount for Nora’s house in Morocco. This declaration from Sukesh comes after Nora Fatehi claimed that Sukesh offered her a large house and a wealthy lifestyle if she became his girlfriend.

In a recent statement to the media, Sukesh said, “Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco. All these new stories are crafted by her to escape the law after the ED statement 9 months ago given by her.”

Sukesh also claimed to have given a car to Nora Fatehi. Sukesh Chandrasekhar said that he planned to gift her a Range Rover but she needed a car urgently, so he gave her a BMW S series and she asked him to register the car in the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby.

“Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself, it is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed. As the ‘CLA’ that she had looked very cheap, so then I gave her the selected car, and the chats and screenshots are very well with the ED, so there is no lie at all. In fact, I wanted to give her a Range Rover, but as the car was not available in stock, I gave her the BMW S series, which she kept using for a long time. As she was a non-Indian, she asked me to register it in the name of her best friend’s husband Bobby’s name. I and Nora never had a professional transaction, as she is claiming except for once when she attended an event hosted by my foundation, for which official payment was made to her agency,” Sukesh Chandrasekhar said.

Notably, prior to this, Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Saturday, January 21 claimed that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of his girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh, in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh, stated that Nora Fatehi always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.

It is notable that both actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. While Jacqueline was made an accused in the case by ED, Nora was made a witness in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in December last year.