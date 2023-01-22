BJP urges Delhi LG to suspend DCW chief Swati Mahiwal for fair probe into molestation case

On January 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and urged him to suspend Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader SwatiMaliwal. In the letter to the LG, BJP cited a fair probe into the alleged molestation case as the reason. Notably, on January 19, Maliwal had claimed that a man allegedly molested her and dragged her for 10-15 metres outside the AIIMS in Delhi while her hand was stuck in the car’s window.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in his letter to the LG to suspend her to ensure she cannot misuse her position to influence the case. He added that the reports suggest the accused in the case is an AAP worker and was seen with AAP MLA during campaigning.

While condemning such incidents, Kapoor added that Delhi Police’s swift action was satisfactory in the matter as the accused was arrested within an hour of reporting the incident. He said, “But social media reports on this, as well as media reports, indicate that the eve teaser involved Harish Chandra Suryavanshi is an active worker of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party from Sangam Vihar.”

Kapoor added, “This development revealing eve teaser’s connection with Aam Aadmi Party has exposed Swati Maliwal, and she will try her best to influence the police inquiry in the matter by using her constitutional office.”

Maliwal claimed she was molested and dragged

Maliwal claimed she was on inspection on the night of the incident. A man, who was later identified as 47-year-old Harish Chander Suryavanshi, stopped his car near her outside AIIMS while she was on an inspection at night. Suryavanshi, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, allegedly molested her and dragged her for a few meters while her hand was stuck in the car’s window.

The allegations sparked outrage from AAP supporters, and Delhi police were targeted for not providing ample security for women at night. An FIR was registered against the accused and remanded by the court. Later he was released on bail.

BJP ‘exposed’ the alleged incident

On January 20, BJP allegedly exposed the incident and called it a “drama”. The party said that the person accused was an AAP member and it was part of a conspiracy.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdev said in a statement that Suryavanshi is a prominent AAP member from Sangam Vihar. He also shared an old photograph of the accused with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.