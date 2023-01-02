On December 31, Telangana Police arrested one Bairi Naresh, who identifies himself as an ‘atheist’, for alleged derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu deities. Naresh is the state president of Bharata Nasthika Samajam. He was arrested in the Hanamkonda district. As per reports, a case was filed against him over complaints by the Lord Ayyappa devotees after he made derogatory comments.

Crime Branch of Hyderabad Police had also booked him for making derogatory remarks. The case against Naresh was filed under Sections 153A, 295A, 208 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Multiple cases against him have been filed in different police stations across states.

Reportedly, on December 29, he attended a meeting of Dalit groups in Kondagal. During the meeting, he made derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa while talking about his birth and used defamatory language against Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. The video of his remarks went viral on social media, leading to protests by the devotees.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Karate Kalyani also complained to him. In her complaint, she alleged that it has become fashionable to insult Hindu deities for publicity. She demanded strict action against Naresh under appropriate sections.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay slammed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, formerly known as TRS) government. He demanded strict action against Naresh. In a statement, Sanjay accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of inaction against such remarks. He alleged CM himself “encourages blasphemy without taking any action”. He said, “KCR claims to be True Hindu & his Hindutva is real BUT so far what action is taken on insults against Gods Vishnu, Shiva & Ayyappa done in Kodangal?” in a tweet.

He further pointed out that the BRS government gave security to controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui who was accused of insulting Goddess Sita. Furthermore, permissions were given to others to hold meetings where the derogatory language was used on Lord Ayyappa’s birth.

BJP MLA Raja Singh also objected inaction of the police against Naresh for two days since the incident took place.

Protests erupted over derogatory remarks

On December 30, Ayyappa Swamy devotees protested across Telangana, seeking action against Bairi Naresh, who used disparaging language against Lord Ayyappa Swamy. Bairi Naresh made derogatory statements against Lord Ayyappa Swamy in a public gathering conducted two days earlier in the Kodangal Constituency.

The video of the derogatory comments made by Bairi Naresh went viral over social media attracting massive criticism from the Lord Ayyappa Swami devotees. Police complaints demanding strict action were also filed against Bairi Naresh for hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees and making obscene remarks against the Hindu God.