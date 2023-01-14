Saturday, January 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: 3 police officials killed in Peshawar after terrorists attack a police station
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: 3 police officials killed in Peshawar after terrorists attack a police station

At least six police officers were killed in a similar attack on November 16 in the Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Wanda Shahab Khel neighbourhood

ANI
Peshawar Police
Image Source: Geo TV
10

At least three police officials have been killed, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in exchange of fire with terrorists in Peshawar on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The assailants attacked the police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area with long-range rifles and hand grenades in the early hours, ARY News reported. The deceased were identified as DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain, Irshad and Jehanzeb, according to ARY News.

The attack on the Sarband police station was confirmed by senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi.

He stated that “terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper rifles equipped with night vision goggles,” as per the local media.

14 police officers were present at the police station at the time of the attack, according to SSP operations, and at least six to eight terrorists were part of the attack. The attackers, however, fled the scene later.

At least six police officers were killed in a similar attack on November 16 in the Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Wanda Shahab Khel neighbourhood, ARY News reported.

With the rise of TTP in Pakistan, attacks on security personnel and explosions across the country have become a regular affair. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan terrorism; US-Pakistan relations
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,899FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com