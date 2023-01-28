On Friday, January 27, a student nurse named Mohammed Farooq who was arrested on January 20 outside the maternity unit at St James’s university hospital in Leeds, was presented before a British court. The accused has been charged with planning to attack a Royal Airforce base. During the arrest, accused Farooq was found with a pressure cooker bomb containing 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture which he took to the maternity ward of the hospital.

Farooq allegedly conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base in northern England earlier this month after being urged online to attack it, according to the prosecution.

According to the prosecutor Mark Luckett, Farooq allegedly had instructions on how to assemble a homemade explosive device, purchased supplies, and made the bomb, as well as conducting online research about the RAF base and conducting its recce.

He is accused of conspiring to prepare a terrorist act in relation to the air base plan, which the prosecution claims was inspired by Islamic extremism between 12 July last year and January 20, 2023.

Farooq is also accused of possessing an explosive substance and a replica firearm a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol. Farooq was carrying the imitation firearm to spread fear of violence on January 20. According to the prosecution, Farooq was acting out of resentment toward another staff member.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Farooq appeared via video conferencing. He was told to remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 3 at London’s Central Criminal Court.