On January 24, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced that as the filmmakers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan have made changes as per directions of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), they will not oppose the screening of the film. However, they may reconsider if anything objectionable is left in the film.

VHP Gujarat spokesperson Ashok Rawal said, “After the Bajrang Dal’s protests against the Hindi film, Pathaan, the Censor Board has removed obscene lyrics and lewd words from the film, which is good news. I congratulate all workers and Hindu society for this successful struggle to protect religion and culture.”

News Agency ANI quoted VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair saying, “For the time being, VHP will not oppose the film Pathaan. Keeping our earlier objections in mind, the changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, we’ll reconsider opposing the film.”

For the time being, VHP will not oppose film Pathaan. Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we’ll reconsider opposing the film: VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) spox Shriraj Nair — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Speaking to OpIndia, Nair said, “The filmmakers have made the changes under CBFC’s pressure. There is nothing left for us to oppose. We thank our workers and everyone who opposed the film for the objectionable content and built pressure on the filmmakers to make the changes. Now, it is up to the enlightened members of the Hindu community if they want to watch the movie or not.”

Notably, CBFC suggested changes in the film earlier this month, including in the controversial song Besharam Rang. Some of the dialogues were also asked to be changed in the film. VHP said, “The Censor Board, producers, and theatre owners are requested that, as an important part of the film industry, if they oppose such things keeping in mind the religion, culture and patriotism beforehand, the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu bodies will not have any objection.”

Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. First, the song Besharam Rang sparked controversy because of the sensual moves and saffron bikini that Deepika Padukone was wearing in the song. Later, it was criticised for allegedly copying scenes from Hollywood films.

The film is facing boycott calls on and off social media. Members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits have staged protests against Pathaan in several theatres across the country, including in Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.