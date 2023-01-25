Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsYogi govt in UP has disbursed over 8.76 lakh loans to street vendors under...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Yogi govt in UP has disbursed over 8.76 lakh loans to street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme in 75 districts

Under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in Uttar Pradesh, over 4 lakh street vendors are getting benefits. Moreover, till December, about 46 per cent of the active registered vendors have carried out transactions worth Rs 7 crores, informed the government in a press release on Wednesday.

ANI
UP govt has provided loans to 4 lakh street vendors under PM SVANidhi
PM Modi and CM Yogi, representational image
9

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has disbursed over 8.76 lakh loans under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme in all 75 districts of the state till December 2022.

Under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in Uttar Pradesh, over 4 lakh street vendors are getting benefits. Moreover, till December, about 46 per cent of the active registered vendors have carried out transactions worth Rs 7 crores, informed the government in a press release on Wednesday.

As per the release, the maximum number of digital vendors are active in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Firozabad, Lucknow and Meerut.

About 34,514 loans have been settled digitally in Varanasi, which has about 25,851 street vendors. Of these, 74.90 per cent have got loans under the scheme. Transactions of more than Rs 32 lakh have taken place here. Similarly, 25,851 street vendors are active in Prayagraj, where more than 37 lakh transactions have been done. As many as 12,347 street vendors are active in Firozabad.

Similarly, there are 40,740 active vendors in Lucknow. Here, transactions totalling Rs 1.14 crore have taken place through 77,247 loans. Meerut also has 16957 active vendors registered. Here, 35015 loans have been disbursed and transactions of more than 26 lakhs have been completed, the release stated.

To ensure maximum vendor benefit, the state government has taken several steps. A survey was conducted in all the districts to identify the vendors that have been using other UPI Ids. The government is also setting up camps to ensure that the vendors become digitally advanced, the release added.

“Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, the government provides loans to the street vendors to resume their work again. These include people like vegetable sellers, fruit sellers and even those having small fast food shops. Under the scheme, the government provides loans up to Rs 50,000. Under this scheme, the government also provides subsidies on the loan. Once the application is approved, the loan amount is transferred to the account in three instalments,” the government said in the release.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyogi sarkar, PM Svanidhi loan, UP govt loan
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,084FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com