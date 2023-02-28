On Monday (February 27), former AAP (Gujarat) President Gopal Italia became the subject of social media ridicule after he was seen washing clothes with his hands to flaunt his ‘simplicity’, despite a washing machine placed in the vicinity.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I was travelling continuously for several days as I had to attend political and social programmes. Today, I got an off after a long time. So, I washed all my dirty clothes.”

Gopal Italia further added, “To keep life simple and humble, it is necessary to give importance to these little things. Doing small work makes your mind great.” The tweet was accompanied by pictures of the AAP leader, washing clothes by his hands.

The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here. Interestingly, netizens were quick to suggest that the whole exercise was only a political gimmick and photo opportunity for Gopal Italia.

They questioned the AAP leader for washing clothes with his hands, despite having a washing machine in his vicinity. One Sachin wrote, “Are all the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, dumb? The washing machine is visible in the photo and the man is showing washing clothes by hand to impress people.”

Did you keep the washing machine to store wheat?” inquired one Twitter user.

“Why did you crop the washing machine, brother? By the way in which every AAP leader is ending up in jail, this training of washing clothes by hand will be helpful,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Keep up with this habit. It will be helpful once you land in Tihar jail,” mocked another user.

“Wash the clothes of Manish Sisodia (arrested in connection to liquor policy scam case) too in Tihar jail”, wrote another user.

Last year, Gopal Italia had courted controversy by comparing Lord Krishna to ‘Rakshas’ (demons) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ‘Arjun’ who would get rid of the demons.

A First Information Report was later filed against Gopal Italia in Bhavnagar based on a complaint by one Amit Ahir, a member of the Ahir community. The AAP leader was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295A and 298.