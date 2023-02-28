Tuesday, February 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's close relative shoots himself, family dispute suspected
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s close relative shoots himself, family dispute suspected

A case of domestic violence was registered against Mazharuddian Ali Khan, who was reportedly in a property dispute with his family members during his lifetime.

OpIndia Staff
Relative of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi commits suicide. Here is what we know so far
Mazharuddian Ali Khan, Asaduddin Owaisi, images via The Munisf Daily and Siasat
22

On Monday (February 27), Mazharuddian Ali Khan, the father-in-law of Asaduddin Owaisi’s second daughter and an orthopaedic specialist, allegedly died by suicide over a family dispute.

According to the police, he shot himself with his licenced gun. He was 60 years old. Mazharuddian Ali Khan was immediately rushed to the Apollo Hospital in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was confirmed by Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis, who said that evidence had been collected from the crime scene and only one round of firing had occurred.

The police had seized the weapon and are probing the alleged case of suicide. The deceased’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary.

“It seems Mazaharuddin Khan shot himself dead using a gun 4 hours prior to being brought to the hospital. He has a weapon licence, we’ll verify if the weapon used is the same as the licenced one. The body was sent for post-mortem. He had property & family disputes previously. Probe underway,” DCP Joel Davis told the media.

It must be mentioned that a domestic violence case was registered against Mazharuddian Ali Khan during his lifetime. He was reportedly in a property dispute with his family members.

Mazharuddin’s son married Owaisi’s daughter in 2020. Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, has served as the Hyderabad MP since 2004.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAsaduddin Owaisi relative suicide
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,055FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com