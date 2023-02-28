On Monday (February 27), Mazharuddian Ali Khan, the father-in-law of Asaduddin Owaisi’s second daughter and an orthopaedic specialist, allegedly died by suicide over a family dispute.

According to the police, he shot himself with his licenced gun. He was 60 years old. Mazharuddian Ali Khan was immediately rushed to the Apollo Hospital in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was confirmed by Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis, who said that evidence had been collected from the crime scene and only one round of firing had occurred.

News coming in that #Hyderabad MP ⁦@asadowaisi⁩ second daughter’s father in law Dr Mazar Ali Khan shot himself in #Hyderabad. He was an orthopedist by profession and was serving at the Owaisi Hospital. He died by suicide. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/OVQEAA1JRV — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) February 27, 2023

The police had seized the weapon and are probing the alleged case of suicide. The deceased’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary.

“It seems Mazaharuddin Khan shot himself dead using a gun 4 hours prior to being brought to the hospital. He has a weapon licence, we’ll verify if the weapon used is the same as the licenced one. The body was sent for post-mortem. He had property & family disputes previously. Probe underway,” DCP Joel Davis told the media.

Hyderabad:It seems Mazahar Uddin Khan shot himself dead using gun 4 hrs prior to bringing him to hospital.He has weapon licence,we’ll verify if weapon used is same as licenced one.Body sent for post-mortem. He had property & family dispute previously.Probe underway:DCP Joel Davis pic.twitter.com/m8DDTzKD3T — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

It must be mentioned that a domestic violence case was registered against Mazharuddian Ali Khan during his lifetime. He was reportedly in a property dispute with his family members.

Mazharuddin’s son married Owaisi’s daughter in 2020. Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, has served as the Hyderabad MP since 2004.