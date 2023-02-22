In a shocking incident that came to light in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, a girl, along with her new boyfriend, conspired to get rid of her old lover and killed him. The girl named Zareen and her new boyfriend Ayash called her old lover Ghalib from his home to a deserted area and stabbed him on his neck to death. On the complaint of the deceased youth’s family, the police came into action and arrested the accused youth-Yavati. According to the police, on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and the accused have been sent to jail.

The body of an unidentified youth was found by the police in Aligarh‘s Jawan police station area a day earlier. The body was taken into custody and kept in the mortuary. The incident came to light when a complaint was received by the Quarsi Police Station about a missing young man. Later, the body was identified as Ghalib, a resident of Nagla Mallah in the Quarsi police station area. According to the police, the murder took place on 20 February.

Iltaja, the maternal uncle of the deceased, alleged, “My nephew was called by a young woman Zareen, a resident of Jamalpur. He left home with a scooter. The young woman took him to a deserted place near Jawan. There the young man was fed intoxicating food. As soon as he fell unconscious, the young woman called a young man. Together, both of them killed him by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon.”

He further said that as Ghalib has not returned, his brother called him at 2.57, when Ghalib pleaded for help. He told his brother, ‘please save me, else Zareen and this boy will kill me’. The phone was disconnected after that, and it was then switched off.

When Ghalib did not return home for a long time, the family started searching for him. After a lot of searching, the family reached the police station and filed a missing complaint. In the investigation, it was found that the dead body recovered on the earlier day was that of the missing youth. His scooter was also found at the crime scene.

The deceased youth Ghalib and the accused young woman had a love affair for a long time. However, Ghalib became aware of her affair with another young man. There was a dispute between the two. Meanwhile, Ghalib had beat up his girlfriend’s new boyfriend Ayash a few days ago while quarrelling with him. Due to this, Zareen and Ayash called Ghalib with the intention of getting rid of him and taking revenge by killing him with a sharp weapon.

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said while giving information about this case, “On February 20, at 10:00 pm, the Police Station Jawan received information that a body had been found in the area. The body was taken into custody after reaching the spot. The deceased was later identified as Ghalib, a resident of Nagla Mallah in the Quarsi police station area. On the basis of the complaint of the deceased’s family, a case was registered and a young woman named Zareen and one Ayash were arrested. They confessed to the incident. It was reported that Ayash was assaulted by Ghalib a few days ago. To avenge that, Zareen and Ayash called Ghalib in the Jawan area. There he was drugged and made unconscious and then killed. The sharp weapon used in the murder has been recovered from the arrested accused. Further action is being taken against both the accused and both are sent to jail.”

In the meanwhile, Zareen’s father alleges that earlier Ghalib was harassing his daughter, and had even rapped her several times. He also alleges that Ghalib had made a video of Zareen and was blackmailing her using the same. They had filed an FIR against Ghalib last month through the court after police refused to register the complaint, but the probe in the case has not progressed much.