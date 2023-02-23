Thursday, February 23, 2023
HomeEntertainmentHindi films are too vulgar: Bangladeshi actor protests release of Bollywood movie Pathaan in...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Hindi films are too vulgar: Bangladeshi actor protests release of Bollywood movie Pathaan in the country

He said that the move will affect local cinema and that Hindi films are not in line with the country’s ‘social culture’.

OpIndia Staff
Pathaan Bangladesh
Bangladesh actor Dipjol protests Pathaan's release in country (Image Source: DNA)
15

Following an eight-year wait, a Hindi film will finally be released in Bangladesh. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, will be the first Hindi film to be released in Bangladesh after an 8-year-long wait. Yet, even before its release, the film is receiving criticism in the country, notably from Dipjol, a veteran actor in the Bangla film industry.

Opposing the release, the actor said that Hindi films have obscene scenes and songs that don’t fit the culture of Bangladesh.

The actor shared his displeasure over Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information’s decision to allow the release of Hindi films in the country. He stated that the Bangladeshi film industry is striving to produce high-quality films to appeal to all audiences. He further claimed that importing Hindi films would have a significant negative impact on the local film industry.

He said that the move will affect local cinema and that Hindi films are not in line with the country’s ‘social culture’.

According to a report in The Daily Star, the actor said, “We are trying to make quality movies to impress the audience. If Hindi films are imported then our movies will be severely affected. In the past few months, some of our movies have done extremely well in the theatres which has helped people to come to the cinema hall. Our audience wants to see movies that represent our tradition with their families.” 

The actor also said that Bollywood films have vulgar scenes and hence, they should not be screened in Bangladesh. “Their movies have many vulgar songs and scenes. They do not go with our social culture. We present a more clean and family-oriented entertainment to our audience. We try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment,” said Dipjol.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy action film Pathaan follows the story of an exiled RAW field operative, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasked with bringing down Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-rogue terrorist played by actor John Abraham. Deepika Padukone essays the role of a Pakistani ISI agent, Rubina, who helps Shah Rukh Khan in his mission.

Even prior to its release, the film had struck controversy twice over its songs. In Besharam Rang, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a Saffron bikini that hurt religious sentiments. On the other hand, Jhoome Jo Pathaan was mocked as music directors Vishal Shekhar reused their old composition instead of coming up with a new one.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPathaan Shah Rukh Khan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’: Pawan Khera, Congressis chant at Delhi airport tarmac

OpIndia Staff -
Similar slogans are raised in the past against Yogi Adityanath, Veer Savarkar, Hindutva.
Social Media

Gaddar.. Munafiq.. Bikaoo Musalman.. Yazid ki aulaad : Islamists abuse Muslim leaders for praising PM Modi and his work for Muslim community

Siddhi Somani -
One of the Islamists mentioned that the the Muslim scholars who lauded PM Modi were 'munafiqeen' (a religious hypocrite) and indicated that the scholars only pretended to follow Islam but were acting against it. Netizens also used abusive word for the scholars calling them 'haram**or' and 'Yazid ki Aulad'

Rajasthan police releases new list of accused in Bhiwani case, gives clean chit to Gau Rakshaks Lokesh Singla and Monu Manesar

What is Delhi snooping scandal? As MHA grants sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia, here is how AAP’s FBU worked to spy on political opponents

USA: Seattle Council passes anti-caste resolution singling out Hindus for additional legal scrutiny

Govt officers of poverty stricken Pakistan forced to contribute 50% of their salaries to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief fund

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,278FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com