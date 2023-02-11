Saturday, February 11, 2023
Bengaluru: Police arrests Arif who wanted to join ISIS, probe on his links with Al Qaeda underway

According to the reports, the arrested terrorist was in constant contact with the Al Qaeda and ISIS operators through Telegram mobile application. The Police said the accused was active in Bengaluru from the last two years.

Image source- News9Live
9

A suspected terrorist with ties to Al Qaeda was arrested on Saturday in the Thanisandra area of Bengaluru, as part of a coordinated operation by the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The suspected terrorist has been identified as Arif and the police say that he was working under the direction of the terrorist group.

According to the reports, the arrested terrorist was in constant contact with the Al Qaeda and ISIS operators through Telegram mobile application. The Police said that the accused was staying in Bengaluru and was carrying out operation from his residence for past two years.

The accused, who works from home for a Bengaluru-based software business, established contact with the terrorist group on social media. According to authorities, the accused was active on Telegram and the dark web, disseminating propaganda for the terror group.

The officials revealed that he had planned to go to Syria from Iraq in March. In the eventuality that he wasn’t able to reach Syria, he also intended to travel to Afghanistan. The CNN report meanwhile also claims that the accused wanted to join the ISIS soon. He is being questioned by the police at an undisclosed location. Further search is being conducted.

