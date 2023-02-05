On Friday in Bihar, a family of a boy alleged that another family forcefully took him to a court and got him married to their daughter against his will, after spotting them talking to each other. While the girl maintains that they were in a relationship, the boy refused this and claimed that the wedding was conducted forcefully by forcing him to put sindoor on her forehead.

The case took place in the Nalanda district of Bihar. Gyani Kumar, son of Parshuram Paswan, resident of Mohini village had gone to Bihar Sharif with her sister as she was appearing for an examination. There he met the girl, Gudiya Kumari, daughter of Rajkumar Paswan of the village Mananki in the Rahui Thana district. According to the version of the girl’s side, Gyani had called Gudiya to meet.

As they were talking to each other, the girl’s family saw this, and immediately took the couple to court and got them married. The boy claimed that they forced him to put sindoor on the girl’s forehead, and they were declared married.

However, as soon as the boy’s family learned of this, they arrived at the scene and rejected the wedding, and stopped the further proceedings of the marriage. As a result, a ruckus started between the two families, with the boy’s mother pushing the girl away from her son.

A video of the incident has gone viral, where the boy, the girl and the boy’s mother are seen narrating their own versions of the story.

6 महीने पहले फेसबुक पर हुई थी दोनों की दोस्ती | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/AQQtmz9uJF — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 4, 2023

Talking to reporters at the spot, the boy’s mother said that when Gyani Kumar had reached the town along with his sister for her examination, the girl’s brother abducted him and got him forcefully married to Gudiya. She said that just because her son was talking to the girl does not mean that they were in a relationship. The mother Sangeeta Devi said that she is not happy with the marriage.

Gyani Kumar also repeated the same, saying that he was forcefully married by the girl’s family, and he didn’t have any relationship with the girl. He said that he knew the girl and they used to talk, but he didn’t want to marry her.

However, the girl Gudiya Kumari claimed that they were in a relationship for the last six months after they met on Facebook. She also said that the boy himself had proposed the marriage, after which both of them went to Bihar Sharif court and got married.

In the meanwhile, during the ruckus between the two sides near the court, the boy absconded from the spot. After that, both his family and the girl’s side launched a search for him.

The Police said that no complaint has been lodged in the matter so far. If and when any complaint is filed, appropriate action will be taken, the police said.

It is notable that such incidents of forced marriage or Pakadua Vivah keeps happening in Bihar, where powerful families of girls abduct earning boys and get them married forcefully. This ensures that they don’t have to pay a dowry to get a good son-in-law.