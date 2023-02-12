Sunday, February 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBRS leader peddles fake news about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, falsely claims 4 lanes have been...
News ReportsFact-CheckPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

BRS leader peddles fake news about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, falsely claims 4 lanes have been reduced due to corruption

A drone view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway exposes the bluff of Y Satish Reddy.

OpIndia Staff
BRS leader peddles fake news about new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, accuses Modi govt of receiving kickbacks
Y Satish Reddy lies about Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway
11

On Sunday (February 12), Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy stirred the hornet’s nest after he falsely claimed that the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway had been turned into 6 lanes.

He alleged that the reduction in lanes was done by the Centre government to receive a 40% commission (kickback) from the construction of the project. “So, 10-lane expressway turned into a 6-lane after removing 40% commission? #40PercentSarkar,” he claimed.

In another tweet, Y Sathish Reddy cast aspersions on the integrity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the latter endorsed the so-called ‘40% commission’ scheme. The archive of his tweet can be accessed here.

Needless to say, the BRS leader did not furnish any evidence to back his claims of the supposed receipt of kickbacks. In a bid to mislead the people, he posted a picture of one portion of the expressway and claimed that it has ‘miraculously’ shrunk to 6 lanes from 10 lanes.

However, a drone view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway exposes the bluff of Y Sathish Reddy. As evident from pictures posted by ‘Droneman’ on Twitter, the Expressway consists of a 6-lane main carriageway and 4 lanes (2 on each side of the carriage) to cater to the needs of the villages.

The carriageway will be used to channelise the highway traffic. It is designed to reduce fuel consumption and reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Picture of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, image via Twitter/ Droneman

By carefully not including Lanes 1,2, 9, and 10, the BRS leader attempted to give the impression that four lanes of the 10-lane expressway were not built to save money and receive a commission from the contractors.

It must be mentioned that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari made it clear last month about the specific utility of the lanes. Despite being well aware of it, Y Sathish Reddy tried to score political brownies at the expense of the Union government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsY Satish Reddy lies
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,581FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com