Wednesday, February 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBudget 2023: FM announces Agriculture Accelerator Fund, says sector has been growing at an...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Budget 2023: FM announces Agriculture Accelerator Fund, says sector has been growing at an average annual rate of 4.6% in the last 6 years

The government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Sitharaman told Parliament.

ANI
Budget 2023: FM announces Agriculture Accelerator Fund, says sector has been growing at an average annual rate of 4.6% in the last 6 years
Nirmala Sitharaman (Image credit: Hindustan Times)
2

The second day of Budget Session 2023 began on Wednesday with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her fifth Union Budget which she described as “the first budget in Amrit Kaal.” 

We envision a prosperous and inclusive India, Sitharaman said in her opening remarks. In her budget speech, Sitharman announced that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs. 

The government proposes to increase the agricultural credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, Sitharaman told Parliament. The agriculture sector of the country has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent in the last six years. 

“Will launch a sub-scheme of the existing PM Matsya Sampada Yojana scheme to improve value chain efficiencies,” she said. 

Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form. 

This year’s Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. 

As per established tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu. 

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President’s address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10. 

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India’s GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Budget 2023 focuses on 7 priorities, ‘Saptrishi guiding us through Amrit Kaal’ says Finance Minister Sitharaman: Here is what they are

Siddhi Somani -

Congress starts chanting ‘Bharat Jodo’ without provocation as FM Nirmala Sitharaman starts delivering Budget 2023 speech in Parliament

OpIndia Staff -

Shri Ramcharitmanas Row: SP’s Lalji Patel supports Swami Prasad Maurya, instigates OBCs, Dalits to burn the book during Holi

OpIndia Staff -

From Cholas to Yadavs and Kaktiyas: ICHR organises an exhibition displaying 50 Indian dynasties. Here is why it has left out Muslim dynasties

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Muslim family that intends to perform ‘Ghar Wapsi’ gets threats, seeks police protection

OpIndia Staff -

AMU: Ahtisham Zakir Chisti assaults Hindu student in AMU hostel, victim tells OpIndia that Hindu students are deliberately targeted. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Tiktok flooded with pro-Khalistani videos of so-called Referendum voting in Melbourne, London-based Pakistani reporter most active in spreading propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: Waqf Board usurps 57 acres of Hindu farmer’s land, DMK misclassifying land ownership led to this, says Hindu Munnani

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Kasargod native Mustafa burns Bible in revenge over the desecration of Quran in Europe, booked

OpIndia Staff -

“Love vs hate” rhetoric during Bharat Jodo Yatra to BBC documentary painting Modi as an instigator of hatred, 2024 playbook of opposition seems clear

Amit Kelkar -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,455FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com