On February 21, a man identified as Aslam Ahmed killed his wife Kahkshan Bano and later committed suicide. The couple were getting ready for the reception when the incident happened. The nikah (Islamic wedding) occurred between the two on February 19. As per reports, they got into an argument before the reception. Agitated, Aslam took a sharp weapon and fatally injured Kahkshan. He then committed suicide.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Tikrapara area of Brijnagar, Raipur. The couple and relatives were getting ready for the reception. The couple was in their room when they got into an argument. The groom’s mother noticed screams coming out of their room. She rushed to the room, but it was locked. She informed the family and relatives, who broke into the room’s window to look inside and noticed both lying on the floor.

The police were informed about the incident. Raipur police reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. The reason behind the murder-suicide is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

In a statement, a relative of the groom said, “The groom was not in a good state of mind since yesterday. I do not know why he took such an extreme step. We were getting ready for the reception.” As per the IBC24 report, when the bride’s family reached the groom’s house and learnt about the incident, they tried to set the house on fire. The police intervened to stop them.