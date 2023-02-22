Wednesday, February 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsChhattisgarh: Aslam kills his wife Kahkshan two days after nikah, then commits suicide
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Aslam kills his wife Kahkshan two days after nikah, then commits suicide

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Tikrapara area of Brijnagar, Raipur. The couple and relatives were getting ready for the reception.

OpIndia Staff
Aslam killed Kahkshan
Aslam committed suicide after killing Kahkshan two days after marriage (Image: Nai Dunai/inset/SS from video)
10

On February 21, a man identified as Aslam Ahmed killed his wife Kahkshan Bano and later committed suicide. The couple were getting ready for the reception when the incident happened. The nikah (Islamic wedding) occurred between the two on February 19. As per reports, they got into an argument before the reception. Agitated, Aslam took a sharp weapon and fatally injured Kahkshan. He then committed suicide.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Tikrapara area of Brijnagar, Raipur. The couple and relatives were getting ready for the reception. The couple was in their room when they got into an argument. The groom’s mother noticed screams coming out of their room. She rushed to the room, but it was locked. She informed the family and relatives, who broke into the room’s window to look inside and noticed both lying on the floor.

The police were informed about the incident. Raipur police reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. The reason behind the murder-suicide is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

In a statement, a relative of the groom said, “The groom was not in a good state of mind since yesterday. I do not know why he took such an extreme step. We were getting ready for the reception.” As per the IBC24 report, when the bride’s family reached the groom’s house and learnt about the incident, they tried to set the house on fire. The police intervened to stop them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRaipur murder, Chhattisgarh murder, suhagrat murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,095FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com