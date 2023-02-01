On Wednesday (February 1), Congress Parliamentarians attempted to disrupt the ‘Budget 2023-2024’ speech presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A few minutes into the speech, Congress MPs began yelling ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans without any provocation. The desperation of the grand old party, however, failed to distract the Union Finance Minister, who went about with her speech uninterrupted.

#BharatJodo slogans in Lok Sabha as Sitharaman presents #Budget2023withPTI — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 1, 2023

On social media, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate was seen gloating about the party’s disruptive behaviour in the Lok Saha. “FM says those who fought for India’s independence will bless us for reforms The house resonates with Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo!” she claimed.

FM says those who fought for India's independence will bless us for reforms



The house resonates with Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo! #Budget — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 1, 2023

Netizens were evidently not pleased with the ‘rowdy’ behaviour of the Congress Parliamentarians.

“Just now, while Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is introducing the opening statements of the budget, and some people are shouting “Bharat Jodo” interrupting the flow. Most uncivilised people. Why are we people electing these representatives. They belong to vegetable Market and not in Sansad,” wrote one Jay Mehta.

Just now, while Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is introducing the opening statements of budget, some people are shouting “Bharat Jodo” intrupting the flow.



Most uncivilised people. Why are we people electing these representatives. They belongs to Vegitable Market and not in Sansad. — Jay Mehta (@thisisjaymehta) February 1, 2023

“Bharat Jodo slogans during the budget speech? What kind of opposition do we have?” asked another user.

“Bharat Jodo” slogans during the budget speech? What kind of opposition do we have?🤡#Budget2023 — Ashwin Bhat 🇮🇳 (@ashwinbhatk) February 1, 2023

During a press briefing on September 9 last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that he was fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party. “We’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition,” he was heard as saying.

The Wayanad MP had earlier confessed that his party is attacking India’s whole infrastructure, alleging that the Centre had taken control of all democratic institutions in the country.