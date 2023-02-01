Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Congress starts chanting ‘Bharat Jodo’ without provocation as FM Nirmala Sitharaman starts delivering Budget 2023 speech in Parliament

OpIndia Staff
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2023
On Wednesday (February 1), Congress Parliamentarians attempted to disrupt the ‘Budget 2023-2024’ speech presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A few minutes into the speech, Congress MPs began yelling ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans without any provocation. The desperation of the grand old party, however, failed to distract the Union Finance Minister, who went about with her speech uninterrupted.

On social media, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate was seen gloating about the party’s disruptive behaviour in the Lok Saha. “FM says those who fought for India’s independence will bless us for reforms The house resonates with Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo!” she claimed.

Netizens were evidently not pleased with the ‘rowdy’ behaviour of the Congress Parliamentarians.

“Just now, while Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is introducing the opening statements of the budget, and some people are shouting “Bharat Jodo” interrupting the flow. Most uncivilised people. Why are we people electing these representatives. They belong to vegetable Market and not in Sansad,” wrote one Jay Mehta.

“Bharat Jodo slogans during the budget speech? What kind of opposition do we have?” asked another user.

During a press briefing on September 9 last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised that he was fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party. “We’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition,” he was heard as saying.

The Wayanad MP had earlier confessed that his party is attacking India’s whole infrastructure, alleging that the Centre had taken control of all democratic institutions in the country.

