On Friday, a fight between two Congress workers inside Sri Harimandir Ji Gurudwara was caught on camera. The two leaders, Shammi Kapoor and Pappu Trivedi were part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Patna. The leaders could be seen making death threats while gripping each other by the neck. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the state president of the Congress, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra and Ajit Sharma, the leader of the Legislature Party, were also present at the time of the fight.

From Banka, the Bihar version of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has reached Patna. The Congress leaders were supposed to make obeisance at the Patna Sahib Gurdwara. According to eyewitnesses, after a little fracas, both Kapoor and Trivedi got into a heated argument. Things quickly got out of hand, and a fight broke out between the two groups. The controversy didn’t end there. Both sides continued brawling at the Gurdwara gate as well and kept hurling abuses at each other.

The policemen on the spot made an effort to calm both parties down but to no avail. Senior Congress leaders Singh and Mishra tried to intervene, but they were also ignored. However, when the fight escalated, the Congress state president left from there.

The fight apparently started over seating arrangements in the VIP lobby and plans to visit Takht Sahib. The local Congress leaders and individuals taking part in the yatra were at odds with one another. The former had set up separate arrangements for VIPs which infuriated the latter, leading to the nasty clash.

Taking a dig at Congress over the clash, BJP Bihar spokesperson Nikhil Anand tweeted that Rahul Gandhi should start a ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’ instead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

On January 5, Mandar Parbat in Banka served as the starting point for the Bihar chapter of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, had also joined it at the time. The journey will come to a close in Gaya. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been invited to participate in the yatra by Bihar Congress.