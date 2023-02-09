Thursday, February 9, 2023
Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 2,585 crore with Larsen & Toubro to manufacture 41 indigenous modular bridges

The 46 metre long modular bridge system is made up of prefabricated components, it can be mechanically launched in 90 minutes without access to the far end

OpIndia Staff
modular bridges
Image via IADN
On Wednesday, February 8, the Ministry of Defence approved a proposal worth Rs 2,585 crore for the indigenous manufacture of 41 sets of modular bridges for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. This project aims to provide increased mobility on the western front and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, it has been stated that these “game-changing” bridges have been designed by Defence, Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which has been nominated as the production agency by DRDO.

As per the press release, seven carrier vehicles based on 8×8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles (HMV) and two launcher vehicles based on 10×10 HMV are required for each set of modular bridges. Each set will be able to mechanically launch a single-span fully decked 46-meter assault bridge.

The bridge’s fast launching and recovery characteristics allow it to be used over a range of obstacles, including canals and ditches. The equipment can keep up with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles and is highly mobile, versatile, and rugged.

The manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB), now in service in the Army, will be replaced by these modular bridges. The modular bridges indigenously designed will be superior to MGB in several ways, including increased span, quicker construction, and mechanical launching with retrieval capability.

The procurement of these bridges will significantly improve the Army’s capacity to cross on the western front. The project will serve as a showcase for India’s advancements in the design and development of top-notch military hardware and pave the path for increasing defense exports to friendly nations.

Modular bridge

The modular bridge system is made up of prefabricated components that are bolted together with simple tools to form the appropriate bridge span or length. It can be swiftly installed in the field. As the bridge has a modular construction, it can be launched in different spans.

A crew of 6+1 (commander) can operate the equipment in plain, desert, and semi-desert terrain both during the day and at night. A modular bridge can be mechanically launched in 90 minutes without access to the far end, and its military load class is 70 tons.

It is notable that this modular bridge is different from the Multi-Span Mobile Bridging System, Sarvatra, which is also designed by DRDO. Sarvatra is a truck-mounted, multi-span, mobile bridging system, which consistis of five scissor bridges built on 8 x 8 Tatra vehicles.

Aatmnirbharta Mission and Defence Budget 2023

The overall outlay proposed in the Union Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023–24 is Rs. 45,03,097 crore. Of this, Rs 5,93,537.64 crore, or 13.18% of the total budget, has been allotted to the Defense Ministry. The overall defence budget is up Rs 68,371.49 crore (13%) from the budget for 2022–2023.

Recognizing the critical role that Research, Innovation, and technological advancement play in strengthening the military’s capacity and advancing India’s Aatmanirbharta Mission funds have been allocated to DRDO.

To promote research and development in the defence sector, the DRDO has received a 9% increase in funding, totaling Rs 23,264 crore in BE 2023–24.

In a bid to promote innovation, boost technology development, and expand the country’s Defence Industrial ecosystem, iDEX, and DTIS have been granted Rs 116 crore and Rs 45 crore, respectively, reflecting an increase of 93% for iDEX and 95% for DTIS over 2022-23.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

