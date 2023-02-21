On Monday (February 20), a video of a fight between an Australian and an Indian cricket fan went viral on social media.

A Twitter user ‘Count Down’ shared the video of the brawl, which took place in the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He wrote, “What happened after IND Vs AUS Test match…Verbal fight between Indian and Australian Fans.”

In the video, the Australian fan could be heard telling the Indian fan to back off and stop pointing fingers at him. The latter was seen reacting aggressively and hurled the choicest of expletives.

“Chuti*a, behan ch*d dunga…f*ck your mother, maderc**d,” the Indian fan was also seen pointing both his middle fingers towards the disgruntled Australian fan.

The other Indian fans tried to pacify the situation and separated him from the Australian cricket fan. Meanwhile, chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were raised by men in the crowd.

A Twitter user named Ajay Chawla, who was present at the stadium during the brawl, informed that the incident took place before lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia.

“The video is from Delhi only. I was sitting 6 seats away. The visuals are from Day 1…” Chawla said. He further informed that the Indian fan was at fault as he bumped into the Australian fan after the fall of the wicket of Steve Smith.

“When the Aussie fan tried to move him away, he accidentally touched the Indian flag, which triggered the Indian guy,” he added.

Later, Ajay Chawla caught up with the Australian fan and his friend and learned that the duo was from Perth city of Australia. “Had an interesting conversation with the two of them…People even clicked pictures with the duo during the lunch break,” he added.

It must be mentioned that India clinched the 2nd Test Match against Australia by 6 wickets to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The team is up by 2-0 in the series. Opindia reached out to Ajay Chawla for a comment. The article will be updated once he responds to our query.