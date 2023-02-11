Gang of Kashmiri Muslim youths raising funds in the name of Kashmir Pandits caught by locals of Karala village in Delhi: Exclusive details

A gang of Kashmiri Muslim youths collecting funds in the name of displaced Kashmiri Hindus has been caught by the locals in Karala village in North West Delhi. This gang was running a door-to-door fundraising campaign. As per the exclusive information received by OpIndia thousands of rupees were being collected by a gang of five to six persons, including a woman, in the name of Kashmiri Pandits. The locals have nabbed three of the gang members and turned them over to the Kanjhawala police. The accused persons are being questioned by the police.

OpIndia reached out to the locals as soon as the issue was brought to light. The locals said that some people were asking for donations from people here in the name of displaced Kashmiri Pandits. When the locals became suspicious, they sought identity cards from the two persons who were collecting money.

When asked to produce their identification cards, the gang members hesitated. This deepened the suspicion of the local people. These suspects were stopped and questioned by the locals. After further inquiry, several slips with the name National Student Camp were found among the suspects’ belongings. The amount of the donation received from the donor was noted on this.

Image: Screenshot from the video shared by locals

Later, both Kashmiri youths showed their Aadhaar cards to the locals. The names of two of the suspects have been identified based on their Aadhaar cards; one is Shabbir Ahmed Khan, a resident of Chattabal, Kulgam, and the other is Fazil Ahmed Khan, a resident of Anantnag’s Narsengpora.

The local people have also handed over the video of that slip to OpIndia, in which the names of the people and the amount are recorded. The information provided in the slip indicates that the locals have donated an amount ranging from 500 to 5,000 rupees.

Fake donation slips (Image: Screenshot from the video shared by locals)

People claim that the police should look into the movements of the funds collected and for what purpose are these funds being used. The locals suspect that funds deposited in the names of Kashmiri Pandits who were murdered, driven away by Islamists from their homeland can end up being exploited for anti-national activities.

OpIndia made several attempts to get in contact with the Kanjhawala police station to find out their stand on the matter. However, the police station has not yet provided any information. If the complainant is to be believed, initially the police seemed reluctant, however, due to the pressure of the local people, they have assured to investigate the matter.

Three women and three Muslim men from Kashmir are reportedly being questioned at the Kanjhawala police station. Locals claim that several suspects have visited the village in the past to collect funds in the name of Kashmiri Pandits.

On Facebook Live in the year 2019, a local journalist from Faridabad, Haryana, highlighted illicit recovery occurring under the name of the National Student Camp. In this live session, the journalist discussed suspected Kashmiri Muslims collecting funds from several locations in Faridabad.