HAL removes Bajrangbali sticker from fighter trainer aircraft: Here is their explanation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the Lord Hanuman sticker from the scale model of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42). In a statement, CMD of HAL CB Ananthakrishnan said, “It is not with any intention that it has been put, and it has not been with any intention that it has been removed. It is just to see that the program runs through successfully without getting into any [controversy].”

#WATCH | CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited speaks on the removal of the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at Aero India show in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/khzDv144H6 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Notably, HAL revealed a scale model of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) at Aero India show 2023 that began on February 13, 2023. The image of Lord Hanuman embossed on the tail with the phrase “The storm is coming” of this fighter aircraft has become one of the key attractions. The image of the Sanatan deity symbolizing power and devotion toward one’s duty comes with a declaration mentioned near the photograph that reads ‘The storm is coming’.

In another statement, Ananthakrishnan said, “We put up Lord Hanuman’s image only to showcase the plane’s strength. However, we decided to remove it after the controversy. The idea was to establish a link with our trainer aircraft, Marut. However, we saw controversy erupting around it. The project is at its first stage. We only want to concentrate on it.”

Several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP State Secretary Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar, and BJP MP for Rajya Sabha Indu Goswami shared the image and praised Lord Hanuman. In a tweet, Piyush Goyal wrote, “The storm is coming! Jai Bajrang Bali.”

Aero India Show

On Monday, February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru. This year’s edition of the biennial event will highlight India as a developing centre for the production of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment, and cutting-edge avionics.